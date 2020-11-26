Stock Up on Holiday Candles! Bath and Body Works Is Having a Massive Black Friday Sale

‘Tis the season for Bath and Body Works’ major Black Friday sale!
Starting Thanksgiving Day, Bath and Body Works is offering a “Buy 3, Get 3” deal on everything online (and in-stores on Nov. 27). That’s right, you can mix-and-match all your favorite products throughout the entire store, including lotions, shower gels, candles, hand soaps, and more! (Yes, that includes the best-selling Winter Candy Apple Soap, Twisted Peppermint Shower Gel, and Vanilla Bean Noel Body Cream!) You simply pay for the three most expensive items and get the other three items completely free.
Whether you’re stockpiling for a cozy winter at home or knocking off a few gift sets from your list, this massive Black Friday sale will allow you to combine all your favorite scents. This major sale means you can get six of your favorite three-wick candles for less than $13 each!
Even better, the sale extends to the new collection of three-wick holiday candles released this year. This collection includes an army of sweetly scented holiday dessert candles, including Sweet Cranberry Pie, Cinnamon Gingersnap, White Velvet Coconut, Merry Madeleine Cookie, and Chocolate Grahams. The new releases also include classic winter scents, like Snowy Driftwood, Under The Christmas Tree, and Alpines Skies.
Holiday scents aside, classic Bath and Body Works fragrances like Japanese Cherry Blossom, Black Cherry Merlot, Warm Vanilla Sugar, and A Thousand Wishes are also available during the two-day sale.
Plus, with more than 65 newly released products, there are plenty of items for you to choose from. Visit Bath and Body Works’ website for a list of all the available three-wick candles, hand soaps, sanitizers, perfumes and more that are on sale right now, and scroll down to see a few of our top picks.
Buy It! Winter Candy Apple Gentle Gel Hand Soap, $7.50 (buy 3, get 3); bathandbodyworks.com
Buy It! Twisted Peppermint Shower Gel, $13.50 (buy 3, get 3 free); bathandbodyworks.com
Buy It! Vanilla Bean Noel Ultra Shea Body Cream, $14.50 (buy 3, get 3 free); bathandbodyworks.com
Buy It! Sweet Cranberry Pie 3-Wick Candle, $24.50 (buy 3, get 3 free); bathandbodyworks.com
Buy It! Under The Christmas Tree 3-Wick Candle, $24.50 (buy 3, get 3 free); bathandbodyworks.com
Buy It! Japanese Cherry Blossom Shower Gel, $13.50 (buy 3, get 3 free); bathandbodyworks.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.