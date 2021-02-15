The 2.3-acre estate west of Fort Lauderdale boasts a circular driveway, resort-style pool and waterfall surrounded by a large deck with a covered summer kitchen

Basketball Star Amar’e Stoudemire Is Selling His South Florida Mansion for $3.5M — See Inside!

Basketball Star Amar'e Stoudemire Is Selling His South Florida Mansion for $3.5M — See Inside!

Florida-raised basketball star Amar'e Stoudemire has put his exclusive Florida estate on the market after becoming a Player Development Assistant for the Brooklyn Nets.

The 6'10', six-time NBA All-star pick loved his Florida home because of its size, location and family amenities but needs to spend more time in New York with the Nets position that he started last year.

"The property is a private paradise and south Florida at its most magical," Stoudemire, 38, tells PEOPLE of the estate, located in Southwest Ranches, west of Fort Lauderdale. "From the waterfall pool to the lush tropical landscape, it feels like a wonderland where you're always discovering something."

Stoudemire bought the six-bedroom, seven-bath estate in 2011 for $3.7 million. With high ceilings, 10-foot doors and lots of room for entertaining, it was comfortable and special for the talented jock. He enjoyed both the indoor and outdoor amenities with his wife, Alexis Welch, and their four children: Ar'e, Amar'e Jr., Assata and Alijah.







"My favorite spot is the summer kitchen — grilling outside, entertaining and being in nature," says Stoudemire of the well-landscaped environment on the Eastern edge of the scenic Florida Everglades.

Built in 2009, the one-story main house features four bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths within 7,361-square-feet of living space. There is a porte-cochere entry with white columns, nine-car garage ideal for a car enthusiast, chef's kitchen, breakfast area and formal dining space, fireplace, soundproof hidden movie theater, indoor bar with custom millwork, pool table and a yoga room and two offices.







The master suite includes a spa-like bathroom with a tub, and an expansive, chandelier-illuminated closet.

"This home has one of the most amazing closets I have ever seen," listing agent Kim Knausz with ONE Sotheby's International Realty tells PEOPLE. "And the home has a perfect backyard for entertaining."







The free form pool measures 30 x 60 feet with a spa and view of a canal. The 1,314-square-foot guest house offers two bedrooms, one bath, a kitchen and living room, ideal for hosting family and friends.

"This home is located in an ultra-exclusive community with security and large lots that provide privacy for high profile residents," says Knausz of the sanctuary setting.