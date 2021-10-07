Over 7,000 Shoppers Love This $20 Baseboard Cleaner That Grabs 'Every Single Piece of Dust'

The Baseboard Buddy Cleaning Tool features a lightweight aluminum handle that extends up to 4 feet, so you don't have to grab the ladder when it's time to clean the molding, door frames, and ceiling vents. The three reusable microfiber pads have a 360-degree swivel and they conform to the shape of your baseboards to get every speck of dust. Use the pads dry for light dusting or wet with a gentle cleaner for serious deep cleaning. Not only does the device clean hard-to-reach areas like behind furniture and around the toilet, but it also cleans banisters, mantels, ceiling vents, and other tough-to-clean spots. All you need to do is rinse the microfiber pads after cleaning and collapse the handle for easy storage.