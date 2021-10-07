Over 7,000 Shoppers Love This $20 Baseboard Cleaner That Grabs 'Every Single Piece of Dust'
Everyday tasks like doing the dishes, wiping countertops, vacuuming, and dusting only scratch the surface when it comes to checking off all the boxes of your household cleaning list. One cleaning task that's particularly effective (and often the most skipped) is scrubbing your baseboards and molding. Baseboards and molding collect so much dirt, dust, and sticky grime that takes so much effort to scrub off — unless you have the right tools.
Instead of getting onto their hands and knees to spend hours scrubbing their baseboards, Amazon shoppers turn to this extendable baseboard cleaning tool that does the hard work for them. The $20 microfiber cleaning tool has over 7,000 five-star ratings, with one shopper saying it's the "best purchase they ever made."
The Baseboard Buddy Cleaning Tool features a lightweight aluminum handle that extends up to 4 feet, so you don't have to grab the ladder when it's time to clean the molding, door frames, and ceiling vents. The three reusable microfiber pads have a 360-degree swivel and they conform to the shape of your baseboards to get every speck of dust. Use the pads dry for light dusting or wet with a gentle cleaner for serious deep cleaning. Not only does the device clean hard-to-reach areas like behind furniture and around the toilet, but it also cleans banisters, mantels, ceiling vents, and other tough-to-clean spots. All you need to do is rinse the microfiber pads after cleaning and collapse the handle for easy storage.
Buy It! Baseboard Buddy Baseboard and Molding Cleaning Tool, $19.99; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers praise this baseboard cleaner for relieving their back, neck, and knee pain because it prevents them from getting on all-fours. Some even comment that it makes the pesky cleaning job "so much easier and go much faster."
"I don't know how I made it this long without this in my life," one reviewer who called the tool a ″must-have″ and used it to clean vents, above door frames, and along the ceiling wrote. "We have a decent-sized home, so scrubbing on your hands and knees for the entire house not only was painful [and] exhausting, but also time consuming. This handy gadget has made a world of difference. I can now just walk the house with the pad against the board every few days to keep the baseboards looking brand new."
Another customer said, "Excellent cleaning tool. No more sweat and bending over. [It] makes my life easier, definitely. It's sturdy, the cleaning head stays in place after it's in the position you need it. The microfiber pads stay on and grab every single piece of dust, lint, etc...I've used it on my baseboard and window trims to my complete satisfaction. I highly recommend this tool."
Spotless baseboards are just a click away when you shop the customer-loved Baseboard Buddy at Amazon for only $20.
