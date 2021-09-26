These Celeb-Favorite Cozy Throw Blankets Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack — and You Can Save Up to 40%
If your fall plans include wrapping up in a super soft blanket as the weather starts to cool down, we suggest heading to Nordstrom Rack.
The retailer currently has incredible deals on ultra-cozy throws from Barefoot Dreams — a popular brand that Kate Hudson, Shay Mitchell, Kourtney Kardashian, and more celebrities have given their stamp of approval on. Known for its comfortable blankets and loungewear, the brand's high-quality offerings typically come with high price tags, too. So you don't want to miss out on these Barefoot Dreams throw deals that include savings of up to 40 percent.
Typically $98, the CozyChic Trim Throw is on sale for $60 right now. The soft knit blanket measures 45 inches by 60 inches. It comes in seven colors that all feature a white trim. There are plenty of warm neutral colors, including cream, pink, tan, and beige hues. The throw also comes in gray and indigo. Plus, it's machine washable, so caring for it is a breeze.
Customers rave about the throw's material. "This is the third Barefoot Dreams throw I've purchased," one reviewer wrote. "I love the softness and the lightweight feel of all the throws. It's a perfect blanket for a cozy bed, even in the summer." So if you like to crank up the heat in the fall and winter, you can still enjoy the blanket. Other reviewers also point out that it makes a great gift.
Nordstrom Rack also marked down the price of the CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw. It usually goes for $120, but you can snag it for $70 right now. It's the same size as the CozyChic Trim throw and it's machine washable in cold water. The knit blanket, which has a marled stripe, is currently available in 10 colors, from soft hues to darker tones.
Whether you want to stay warm and cozy this fall or get a super early start on holiday shopping (or both), shop the Barefoot Dreams blankets at Nordstrom Rack while they're on sale.
Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw, $69.97 (orig. $120); nordstromrack.com
- These Celeb-Favorite Cozy Throw Blankets Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack — and You Can Save Up to 40%
- Even Professional Cleaners and Dyson Owners Are Switching to This $105 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum
- Target's New Fall Designer Collection Is Here — but Styles Are Bound to Sell Out Soon
- Amazon's Latest Under-$10 Deals Are Here — Including Kasa Smart Plugs and Bedsure Satin Pillowcases