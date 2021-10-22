Shop

Amazon Shoppers Say These Flannel Sheets Are 'Velvety Soft' — and They're on Sale Right Now

Even picky shoppers are buying duplicates
By Amy Schulman October 21, 2021 11:00 PM
With temperatures dipping across parts of the country, there's nothing quite like slipping under a heavy blanket in an effort to stay warm and cozy. And if you've still got a set of cooling sheets on the bed, it's about time to switch to something that's guaranteed to keep you warm all night long.  

Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Bare Home Flannel Sheet Set — and right now it's on sale. Woven from 100 percent double-brushed cotton flannel, the sheets are wonderfully thick and fuzzy. Thanks to the plush flannel, you're sure to stay nice and warm even on the coldest and darkest nights. When the sheets are ready to be cleaned, just toss them in the washing machine for easy washing. 

Each set includes two standard pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet outfitted with a 15-inch deep pocket. The sheets are available in standard sizes from twin through California king, and come in several neutral solid colors like red and grey.   

Buy It! Bare Home Flannel Sheet Set, $38.99–$56.99 (orig. $44.99–$65.99); amazon.com

Over 7,200 Amazon shoppers have given the flannel sheets a five-star rating, calling them the "best flannel sheets ever" that are "velvety soft." One shopper even wrote, "This is my third set of these sheets, for three beds, in three sizes, three colors." 

"Having just moved from Florida to Michigan, I only had crisp bed sheets. Got tired of being cold and ordered these flannel sheets," one five-star reviewer shared. "Got the sheets yesterday, washed them (rinsed with vinegar), and put them on the bed. The sheets turned out extremely soft and fluffy." They added, "The sheets are heavyweight [and] just right for cold northern nights. I couldn't be happier." 

"I am really picky when it comes to my flannel sheets," another user wrote. "This is my third pair I bought since last fall. I don't write reviews, but this product clearly deserves a big shout-out. These are by far the very softest flannel I have ever had and no piling! I absolutely love these and I will look no further for flannel sheets." They added, "Finally, the perfect flannel sheets!"

Head to Amazon and shop the Bare Home Flannel Sheet Set starting at just $38.99 while this deal lasts.  

