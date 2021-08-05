Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Softest Sheets You'll Ever Buy' — and Prices Start at Just $25
As many college students across the country prepare to head back to campus, a range of typical school supplies are required, along with some items first-time students likely don't already have at home. Amongst the top is a set of fresh bed sheets that will fit the dorm's extra long twin mattresses.
College students and parents on Amazon recommend the Bare Home Microfiber Sheets Set, which is currently on sale. The 100 percent microfiber sheets are wonderfully soft and cozy, cooling in the summer and warming in the winter. Each Twin XL set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and standard pillowcase, with the sheets fitting mattresses up to 15 inches deep. And when they get dirty, just toss everything in the machine for easy washing.
Buy It! Bare Home Microfiber Sheets Set, $24.99-$36.99 with coupon (orig. $31.99-$44.99); amazon.com
These sheet sets have emerged as the number one best-selling item in the category, earning over 22,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers say they "couldn't be happier" with the "extraordinarily soft" sheets that are "great for a dorm."
"I started buying these sheets for my daughter going off to college — it is nearly impossible to find soft and comfortable twin XL sheets," one five-star reviewer shares. "Then she moved to a college apartment and needed full XL — and full XL really are impossible to find. I am so glad I could order the size she needed and still know they were great quality, soft, and luxurious."
"Softest sheets you'll ever buy," another customer says. "This is a resounding endorsement of Bare Microfiber Sheets. We bought our first two sets two years ago. We have other microfiber sheets, but they might as well be sandpaper. I threw them away and bought two more sets of Bare this month. They stay so soft and cool plus they fit extraordinarily well. I will sing the praises of Bare sheets to everyone I know because they are top quality at such reasonable prices. We will never buy any other brand."
Whether you're jetting off to college for the first time or are simply looking for a set of soft sheets, shop the Bare Home Microfiber Sheets Set while they're on sale at Amazon.
