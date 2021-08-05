Shop

Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Softest Sheets You'll Ever Buy' — and Prices Start at Just $25

They're great for dorm rooms, too
By Amy Schulman
August 04, 2021 11:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

As many college students across the country prepare to head back to campus, a range of typical school supplies are required, along with some items first-time students likely don't already have at home. Amongst the top is a set of fresh bed sheets that will fit the dorm's extra long twin mattresses.   

RELATED: Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message.

College students and parents on Amazon recommend the Bare Home Microfiber Sheets Set, which is currently on sale. The 100 percent microfiber sheets are wonderfully soft and cozy, cooling in the summer and warming in the winter. Each Twin XL set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and standard pillowcase, with the sheets fitting mattresses up to 15 inches deep. And when they get dirty, just toss everything in the machine for easy washing.   

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bare Home Microfiber Sheets Set, $24.99-$36.99 with coupon (orig. $31.99-$44.99); amazon.com

Shoppers can choose from 29 solid colors, including emerald, lavender, turquoise, and grey. The sheets aren't just reserved for college students, though; Bare Home offers the same shades in sizes designed to fit twin, full, full XL, queen, king, and California king mattresses as well. 

These sheet sets have emerged as the number one best-selling item in the category, earning over 22,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers say they "couldn't be happier" with the "extraordinarily soft" sheets that are "great for a dorm."

"I started buying these sheets for my daughter going off to college — it is nearly impossible to find soft and comfortable twin XL sheets," one five-star reviewer shares. "Then she moved to a college apartment and needed full XL — and full XL really are impossible to find. I am so glad I could order the size she needed and still know they were great quality, soft, and luxurious."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bare Home Microfiber Sheets Set, $24.99-$36.99 with coupon (orig. $31.99-$44.99); amazon.com

"Softest sheets you'll ever buy," another customer says. "This is a resounding endorsement of Bare Microfiber Sheets. We bought our first two sets two years ago. We have other microfiber sheets, but they might as well be sandpaper. I threw them away and bought two more sets of Bare this month. They stay so soft and cool plus they fit extraordinarily well. I will sing the praises of Bare sheets to everyone I know because they are top quality at such reasonable prices. We will never buy any other brand."

Whether you're jetting off to college for the first time or are simply looking for a set of soft sheets, shop the Bare Home Microfiber Sheets Set while they're on sale at Amazon. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bare Home Microfiber Sheets Set, $24.99-$36.99 with coupon (orig. $31.99-$44.99); amazon.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com