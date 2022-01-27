Amazon Shoppers Say These Are the 'Best Flannel Sheets' They've Ever Slept on — and a Set Is Under $50

Do you feel like January always tends to somehow last far longer than any other single month? It seems like this feeling only happens during the winter when temperatures are at their coldest, which usually falls in the first month of the year. While one way to cope is to count down the days until spring, another option is to lean in and make your home extra cozy for the season. One spot that always deserves an extra dose of warmth? Your bed — and these flannel sheets have almost 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.