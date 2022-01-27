Amazon Shoppers Say These Are the 'Best Flannel Sheets' They've Ever Slept on — and a Set Is Under $50
Do you feel like January always tends to somehow last far longer than any other single month? It seems like this feeling only happens during the winter when temperatures are at their coldest, which usually falls in the first month of the year. While one way to cope is to count down the days until spring, another option is to lean in and make your home extra cozy for the season. One spot that always deserves an extra dose of warmth? Your bed — and these flannel sheets have almost 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
Bare Home was started with a goal of creating bedding that's as comfortable as it is soft, and the brand definitely knows how to create warm products thanks to its Minnesota home base. When Bare Home introduced flannel sheets to its line, the brand created a set that is double-brushed, which means both sides of the sheets are flannel. It's also comforting to know all of Bare Home's sheets are created with dyes and chemicals that are non-toxic.
Buy It! Bare Home Flannel Sheet Set, $46.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
"These sheets did not disappoint," wrote one of the 2,600 five-star reviewers. "They really are velvety soft, wash well, and the color is perfect for my bedroom. They fit well and you don't have uncomfortable folds of sheets in the center of the bed after a night or two using them. And there's nothing like their snuggly-softness to help you fall asleep. These are awesome!"
Each set of Bare Home's cotton flannel sheets has a fitted sheet with 15-inch deep pockets to accommodate any mattress, a flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases (the twin set includes one). The machine-washable set is available in up to 26 solid colors and patterns in sizes ranging from twin to California king, and arrives in a reusable tote.
"Hands down, these are the best flannel sheets I have ever owned," said another shopper. "They washed up nicely and fit my bed perfectly. These are the first flannel sheets that have ever fit my mattress properly…It's a miracle! I am so very pleased with these sheets and will definitely buy [them] again. Thanks Bare Home for perfecting flannel sheets!"
Whether you love winter or you're dreaming of warmer spring days, you can embrace the season by staying toasty while you sleep on these flannel sheets. There are still plenty more cold temperatures to come, so shop for a Bare Home set while the sale lasts.