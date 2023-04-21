Barbara Walters' $20M NYC Home of 30 Years, Where She Lived Until Her Death, Is for Sale — See Inside

The late TV icon's five-bedroom, five-bathroom property overlooks Central Park on Manhattan's Upper East Side

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on April 21, 2023 04:39 PM
Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
Photo: getty; evan Joseph/compass

Barbara Walters' longtime home has hit the market in New York City.

The late TV icon and creator of The View, who died in December at age 93, lived in the Manhattan home for 30 years until her death. Almost four months later, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom property has officially come up for sale, asking $19.75 million.

Located on the sixth floor of a historic 1925 building on the Upper East Side, the sprawling residence with views over Central Park still looks nearly identical to when Walters called it home.

Alexa Lambert of Compass currently holds the listing.

Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
DONNA DOTAN/compass

Upon entering through a mirrored gallery, visitors are greeted by the expansive living room, which overlooks Fifth Avenue and Central Park beyond. Along with a wood-burning, marble fireplace the space features herringbone wood floors and built-in bookcases.

Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
DONNA DOTAN/compass

One side of the living room flows directly into the elegant formal dining area, adorned with crystal chandeliers and pink patterned wallpaper.

Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
DONNA DOTAN/compass

On the opposite side, lies a cozy library with a pair of window seats and wood-lined walls.

In the light-filled primary bedroom, a similar floral theme to the dining room is echoed on the custom cabinetry and decor throughout.

Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
evan Joseph/compass

Attached is a spacious dressing room lounge with glossy red walls and an expanse of mirror. The spaces is also equipped with a vanity and extensive storage space.

Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
DONNA DOTAN/compass

Shortly after her death on December 30, 2022, Walters' representative Cindi Berger confirmed to PEOPLE that the iconic journalist died in her New York City home.

"Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived a big life," Berger said. "She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
DONNA DOTAN/compass

Walters is remembered for her unique ability to draw confessions, tears and insights from her subjects. As former Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger (who worked with Walters during her many years at ABC) put it: "She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons.

From Fidel Castro to Elizabeth Taylor, her subjects ran the gamut of why they captured the world's attention — but Walters' signature interview style remained incisive and impressive for decades.

