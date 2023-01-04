One of the Best Cooling Sheets We Tested Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now

Our testers say the breathable bedding has a “silky and smooth texture”

Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces.

Published on January 4, 2023 06:00 AM

Nothing will ruin those precious moments between you and your ultra-cozy bed like waking up in a sticky layer of sweat. If you want a good night's sleep without overheating, consider upgrading your bedding with some quality cooling sheets.

Our PEOPLE Tested team laid on 68 types of cooling bed sheets to determine which ones are actually worth buying. They narrowed it down to the seven best options, and one of those is the Bampure 100% Organic Bamboo Sheets, which they deemed the best bamboo cooling sheets — and today, they're on sale at Amazon.

Available in 12 colors, the six-piece sheet sets come with one top sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. Each piece is made of 100 percent organic bamboo viscose, and sizes range from twin to California king. While pricing varies by set size and color, the queen sizes currently come with not one, but two discounts, since there's an on-page coupon for additional savings.

The soft bamboo sheets are breathable, which helps regulate your temperature and keeps you comfortably cool all night. One tester said the sheets had a "silky and smooth texture" and added, "They didn't feel much warmer after lying on them for five minutes." Another tester was surprised at how durable the bedding was, which is another superior quality of bamboo viscose fabric.

The corners of the fitted sheet are spacious, meaning it will fit on practically any mattress, no matter how thick. Additionally, if you toss and turn throughout the night, you won't have to worry about the sheet moving thanks to an elastic band that keeps it in place.

One downside our testers noted was that there was some shrinkage after washing, but on a positive note, the bedding somehow felt even softer afterwards. As a whole, our team found these sheets to be of high quality at a reasonable price — even when they're not on sale.

If you want to cozy up in plush, breathable sheets, head to Amazon to pick up the Bampure Bamboo Bed Sheets while they are up to 40 percent off.

