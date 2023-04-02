These 'Very Functional' Storage Bags Are a Spring Cleaning Must-Have — and They're Just $6 Apiece

Spring cleaning season is in full effect, which means you're probably getting into every nook and cranny with a high-powered steam mop and finally organizing your closets. If it's the latter you're focusing on, you'll likely require something to corral the clutter.

Consider nabbing the Baleine 6-Pack Oversized Storage Bags, which are currently on sale at Amazon. The bags measure in at 27 by 15 by 15 inches and can hold up to 50 pounds. Each bag has a zippered top for easy opening and closing. You can mark what's in each bag thanks to the tag pocket, but because they're translucent, you'll always be able to tell what's inside.

Pack these bags with just about anything, from toys and books to clothes and blankets, then use the handy carry handles to transport them onto the top closet shelf or directly into the car trunk. The durable bags are water-resistant, durable, and foldable, and when you're not using them, you can discreetly tuck them away. Plus, each purchase comes with six bags, giving you plenty of storage space.

Amazon

Buy It! Baleine 6-Pack Oversized Storage Bags, $34.99 (orig. $49.40); amazon.com

Over 3,600 Amazon shoppers have given the storage bags a five-star rating, and users note in reviews that the "very functional" bags are "great for spring cleaning." One reviewer said, "These are better than plastic containers," while another wrote: "The possibilities are endless."

A third reviewer said, "We love these bags! They worked out great for moving my daughter in and out of the college dorms." They also explained: "I have tried others, but these are by far the best ones. They fold and collapse easily when not in use, [the] handles make it easy to carry, and I really like the clear pocket so you can see what is in each bag."

Head to Amazon to get the Baleine 6-Pack Oversized Storage Bags while they're just $6 apiece.

