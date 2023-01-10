Amazon Shoppers Call These Storage Bags an 'Absolute Lifesaver,' and They're Just $6 Apiece

Whether you're packing up to move homes or simply need a place to put those bulky sweaters you got for the holidays, you'll require some sort of vessel to hold everything. Enter these durable bags that are sure to hold everything from holiday decorations to an entire wardrobe — and they're on sale.

The Baleine 6-Pack Oversized Moving Bags have been slashed to just $37 at Amazon, bringing the price down to only $6 a bag. Each bag measures 27 inches by 15 inches by 14 inches, giving you up to 24 gallons of storage space to fit a whopping 50 pounds of items. Thanks to the durable carrying handles, you'll be able to easily move the bags from place to place — without worrying that they'll snap from too much weight. Plus, each bag can be fully opened from the top with a zipper, making it a breeze to load and unload.

You'll even find a tag pocket on the top-right corner of the bag, allowing you to note what's in each bag. Stuff the water-resistant bags with just about anything, from clothes and bed linens to toys and sports supplies.

Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given these moving bags a five-star rating, with one noting that you can pack a "full walk-in wardrobe" into the bag, while others enthused that they're "perfect for moving." One reviewer said, "I used these bags to move an entire apartment and they were so helpful," while a student explained, "These moving bags were an absolute lifesaver when I moved across the country for college."

A third five-star reviewer shared that they bought these bags to help with a move between apartments, noting that they "saved the day." They added: "I love being able to see a bit of what's inside without them being completely clear. They hold a ton, but you can still carry them… without straining." They finished off by saying, "So glad I can reuse them, too."

