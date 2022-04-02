This Robot Vacuum Leaves Shoppers 'Genuinely Very Impressed' with Their Clean Floors, and It's on Sale
There's probably not a whole lot that can excite you about spring cleaning (we get it), but having the right tools can at least make it a smoother and quicker process. Save yourself time and invest in a robot vacuum to clean your floors so you don't have to, leaving more hours in the day to do things you actually enjoy.
Conveniently, the Bagotte Super-Thin Robot Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for just $125 when you apply Amazon's coupon before checkout. With five cleaning modes (auto clean, spot clean, max vacuuming clean, edge clean, and single room clean), it can accommodate a variety of needs. It can move from carpet to hard floors and vice versa without getting stuck and has infrared sensors to help it avoid obstructions. Plus, its thin design can easily maneuver underneath furniture to clean hard-to-reach areas.
The powerful suction, combined with two side brushes, gives it the ability to suck up practically everything, including dust, hair, and crumbs, without clogging. The dustbin can hold more than half a liter of debris, and we can't forget to mention that it doubles as a robot mop when used with the Bagotte water tank and cloth (sold separately), maximizing its cleaning efficiency on hard floors.
Buy It! Bagotte Super-Thin Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $124.99 with coupon (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
It can run for up to 100 minutes on a single charge and will automatically return to its charging station once the battery is low, so it'll always be ready to go. Control this vacuum using the remote control for a totally hands-off experience.
The Bagotte robot vacuum is backed by 1,300 five-star ratings and hundreds of rave reviews from shoppers, who claim it's "nice and quiet" and picks up "so much dirt." One five-star reviewer, who posted some pretty appalling photos of what the vacuum picked up, said they were "genuinely very impressed" and described it as "worth it for the price point."
Once you have a robot vacuum, you might be left wondering how you've lasted this long without it. Add this model to your cart before its coupon expires.
- The No-Fuss Tote Reese Witherspoon Has Been Carrying for Years Is Blowing Up on TikTok Right Now
- This Robot Vacuum Leaves Shoppers 'Genuinely Very Impressed' with Their Clean Floors, and It's on Sale
- Hollywood's Go-To Summer Sandal Is Majorly Discounted at This Secret Sale
- Sephora Is Offering Loyal Shoppers Up to 20% Off Dyson Hair Tools for the First Time Ever