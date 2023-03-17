Lifestyle Home These Packing Cubes 'Will Change the Way You Travel,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and They're Only $17 “This is one of the best travel inventions in recent years” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 17, 2023 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon After such a long and dreary winter, we're more than looking forward to getting away this spring. However, one of the most daunting aspects of traveling is ensuring that everything will fit perfectly in your luggage. Packing cubes are one of the best travel hacks to save both space and sanity when sorting a suitcase, and right now, you can snag a set on sale at Amazon. The Bagail Packing Cubes include six expandable organizers in three sizes: small, medium, and large, allowing you to choose the ones you need according to your suitcase size and trip duration. Each cube is equipped with plenty of space for multiple clothing items or shoes, and they have mesh panels to easily see what's inside and a wrap-around zipper closure to keep everything secure. Plus, they have handles for easy carrying and can nest comfortably in carry-ons and checked suitcases. The packing cubes also currently come with not one, but two discounts, since there's an on-page coupon you can use for additional savings. Amazon Buy It! Bagail 6-Pack Packing Cubes, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $22.98); amazon.com These 'Incredibly Useful' Dresser Drawer Organizers with 42,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon For upkeep, the brand recommends hand-washing them in cold water and air drying. The space-saving packing cubes have received thousands of five-star ratings and positive reviews from Amazon shoppers who call them "a life-saver" and a "total game changer." "Absolutely loved these! Perfect for my trip to Greece. I was determined to bring one bag (a carry-on), and these bags made it possible," one five-star reviewer shared. They added that they were able to fit 10 outfits along with all their toiletries in one bag. Another shopper said that they bought two sets because they pack "lots of clothes" when they go on vacation. "Using these cubes for travel will change the way you travel forever. You don't even have to take your clothes out of the cubes," they wrote, adding, "They are truly amazing." A final five-star reviewer said, "How did I ever pack without these? This is one of the best travel inventions in recent years!" Check out the Bagail Packing Cubes for yourself — but don't wait too long to make your purchase, as you won't want to miss out on scoring them for $3 apiece. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This 'Roomy' Fanny Pack with 30,000+ Perfect Ratings Can Even Hold a Water Bottle — and It's Just $14 This Best-Selling Spray Mop Leaves Floors 'Sparkling Clean' — and It's on Sale for $20 A Robot Vacuum and Mop That Keep Floors 'Spotless' Is Now Under $90 — Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon