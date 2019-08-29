Backyard Envy's Garrett Magee Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Andrew Walko: 'I'm Over the Moon'

Image zoom Courtesy of Garrett Magee

Congratulations are in order for Garrett Magee.

PEOPLE can exclusively report that the Backyard Envy star, 34, and his boyfriend Andrew Walko, 35, are engaged to be married.

Magee popped the question earlier this month, during a sunset on the beach on New York’s Fire Island.

The location had special meaning for the couple, who have been dating for four years. They first decided to become boyfriends while celebrating Pride in the beach destination back in 2015, weeks after meeting at a house party a friend was throwing for them over Memorial Day weekend in New York City.

Since then, they have traveled the world together, finding a beach wherever they can and never going to bed without desert.

Both also share a passion for plants.

“I’m over the moon excited,” Magee tells PEOPLE, noting that he wasn’t worried Walko would say no but, “I do feel a sense of relief it’s over and he said yes.”

“Now we just have to set a wedding date,” Magee added. “We are thinking fall 2020.”

Bravo’s Backyard Envy premiered back in January.

The show follows Magee, a self-described “plant whisperer,” and his team at Manscapers — a luxury exterior design/high-end landscaping firm — as they turn rooftops, terraces, and yards into glorious living areas.

Aside from Magee, the company also includes business relations manager James DeSantis and construction manager Melissa Brasier.

All three founded the company together, and work out of Williamsburg, New York City.

Backyard Envy is expected to return to Bravo for a second season next year.