When her daughter Addison, 4, graduated from a nursery to a “big girl room,” Bachelorette alumna DeAnna Pappas, 36, skipped hiring a professional and instead enlisted the help of her husband, Stephen Stagliano, 34, an events coordinator she met after splitting from her reality TV love, Jesse Csincsak.

“We really enjoyed designing our kids’ nurseries so we decided to do the same with Addison’s room,” Pappas tells PEOPLE. “My thought process was to make it cozy now while she plays and sleeps. As she gets older, I plan to add a desk where she can do her homework.

The couple, also parents to son Austin, 2, moved into a new 4-bedroom home in L.A. this year and were excited to start from scratch with their daughter’s space. But that’s not to say Addison didn’t have a say in what would be highlighted. “She is very into pink right now and really wanted to have pink everything in her room,” says Pappas.

Despite Addison’s penchant for all things pink, the family decided to keep the home’s original gray walls in her room. “If it were up to Addison, the walls would have been hot pink with Trolls [characters] on them,” Pappas jokes.

Instead, they compromised and added blush pink furniture, bedding — though Pappas made the final decision on Addison’s $470 Evolur bed — and a canopied corner for the toddler to “sit and chill.”

One of the more special areas of Addison’s pink paradise is her book shelves. “Addison was a big helper when we were putting the book shelves on the wall!” Pappas says, adding that the family of four reads together before bedtime every night. “She was very specific on how she wanted her books arranged.”

The former Bachelorette added, “It was incredibly fun to watch her be a big girl and make her own decisions.”