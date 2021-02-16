The former The Bachelor star moved into a luxury apartment in the Big Apple last month

Peter Weber Is DIY Decorating His New NYC Bachelor Pad: 'Find Me on TaskRabbit'

Peter Weber is fixing up his new bachelor pad!

On Monday, the former Bachelor, 29, documented himself mounting some floating bookshelves in his new luxury apartment in New York City. And the California native seemed pretty pleased with his handy work!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Before I moved out here I had no idea what a drywall anchor was, but I've come a long way," the pilot said on Instagram Stories while showing off his wall of shelves, which have already become home to his Harry Potter collection and some aviation-related books.

Image zoom Credit: Peter weber/ instagram

Weber then jokingly told his followers to "look out" for him "on TaskRabbit," the online marketplace for freelance labor and handy people. "Whatever you need, I got you," the reality star said with a smirk.

Image zoom Credit: Peter weber/ instagram

Weber officially moved to the Big Apple last month. He announced his arrival by sharing a photo of the view from his apartment complex, Summit NYC. "Grateful @summitnyc #LiveAboveItAll," the pilot captioned the photo as he peered over the balcony of his Midtown Manhattan home.

Weber was initially supposed to move to NYC with his former girlfriend Kelley Flanagan before they announced their split in December.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Last month, Flanagan, 28, revealed that she still planned on moving to New York despite her breakup from Weber.

"I'll be in the Florida Keys until March then still making the move to New York!" she told fans in an Instagram post. "I'm excited to share my next chapter with you guys and I'll try to be as open as I can knowing that I will hit struggles along the way."

"In the meantime, I am trying to figure out my future living situation in New York (searching for a roommate and apartment), spending time with my friends and family and focusing on my career!" she added.

Image zoom Credit: Kelley Flanagan/Instagram

On Tuesday, Flanagan shared with fans on Instagram that she was in the city apartment hunting — even scoping out One Manhattan Square, the Lower East Side high-rise that current Bachelor Matt James and Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron have called home since October 2019.