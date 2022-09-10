Bachelor Nation's Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman Move in Together: 'Go Team'

It's not a bachelor pad, but rather a Batchelor Nation pad!

Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor are officially moved in together, as they announced their big life change on Instagram Friday. While they've both appeared on a variety of shows separately, they announced that they were officially together with an Instagram wedding snap back in March. Their new move is just the latest development in a relationship that should be helping them steer clear of returning back to any dating competitions in the future.

"And they were roommates," the duo joked in a shared caption, likely in reference to the popular Vine featuring the same phrase.

The clip — soundtracked by "Time of the Season" by The Zombies — features Anna and Chris traveling through the home, kiss on a kitchen counter, and sharing an embrace on a window-side couch.

While Chris commented "go team" on the post, the team was under the radar until their self-proclaimed "hard launch" during a beachside wedding in Costa Rica, when they uploaded their first pictures together. That wasn't their first date, though.

Anna Redman/Instagram

"I'm not going to confirm or deny those allegations. But I know Anna," Buskowski said in January on the She's All Bach podcast. "She's a great girl. … We're definitely friends. I enjoy spending time with her."

"I'm just really kind of enjoying my time, you know, currently dating," he continued. "And I don't want to put an extra spotlight on it by any means because genuinely, like, for the first time in a long time, [I'm] happy with no stress behind it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It's been a long road to the pair finding each other. Bukowski, 35, first appeared on the eighth season of The Bachelorette in 2012 and holds the title of the contestant with the most appearances in Bachelor Nation programs, having appeared on five different seasons. Redman, 26, appeared on the 25th season of The Bachelor in 2021, and later on the 7th season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Several Bachelor Nation friends co-signed the couple's decision to move in together on Instagram this weekend, including Blake Horstmann, Elyse Dehlbom, Mykenna Dorn.

"So happy for you two ❤️❤️❤️," Dorn wrote in the comment section of the Instagram post.