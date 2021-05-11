Bachelor in Paradise Couple Jade and Tanner Tolbert List California Home for $3 Million

The parents of three purchased the five bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom property in 2018

Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade and Tanner Tolbert are ready to walk themselves out of their California mansion.

The couple, who met on the Bachelor spinoff in 2015 and tied the knot the following year, have listed their home in the gated community of Oak Farms in San Juan Capistrano for $2.995 million, PEOPLE can confirm. Dean Lueck of Compass holds the listing.

The former model and car sales manager, both 34, purchased the 2017 build for $1.61 million in 2018, according to property records. It has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms spread across 4,408 square feet. When they moved in, the couple shared daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, now 3. They've since added two more members to the family: sons Brooks Easton, 21 months, and Reed Harrison, whom they welcomed this past November.

According to the listing, visitors enter the home through an interior courtyard just inside the front doors, complete with a fountain and covered loggia.

On the main floor, a guest suite, powder room and bathroom adjoin the gourmet kitchen, which has a large center island, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and brand-new appliances. The sunny great room, where the family was often shown hanging out together on their social media, is topped wood beamed vaulted ceilings.

The rest of the bedrooms are found on the upper level, including the main suite, which has a deck with panoramic views, a sitting area and large walk-in closet, where middle child Brooks was famously born during an unplanned delivery.

Outside, mature olive trees cover the backyard, which has a saltwater pool, spa and firepit surrounded by artificial turf. A cabana is also set up for entertaining, complete with an outdoor kitchen, TV and retractable overhead awning.

In September 2019, Jade and Tanner told PEOPLE that they had worked with decorators Caitlin Wright and Hannah Rodriguez of Realm Design Co. to cultivate a "cool, earthy California" vibe in the home.

In March, they told PEOPLE exclusively that they wouldn't be opposed to adding another member to the Tolbert clan.

"I'd say I'm 10 percent open to the idea, whereas I think Jade is a little more 50/50. We'll see who wins with the tug of war," Tanner said at the time.

"It's so funny how, Reed is 4 months now, and I'm like, our family is perfect the way it is — but I look at him and I'm like, I just love newborns," Jade added. "Maybe we could just have another. Four would be a great number. They'd have the buddy system! There's just something special about the mother-child bond and I just love it."