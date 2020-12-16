"Going to miss this place!" Cassie Randolph wrote on Instagram of her Los Angeles apartment

The Bachelor 's Cassie Randolph Shows Off Her L.A. Apartment Before Moving: 'Going to Miss This'

Cassie Randolph is giving her fans their first — and likely last — glimpse into her apartment.

On Sunday, the Bachelor alum, 25, took her Instagram followers on a tour of her Los Angeles home, where she lives with her sister, Michelle Randolph.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cassie said that the tour was "better late than never" as she plans to move in the near future. "Ironically it’s probably going to be full of moving boxes soon. I’ve been debating between a few different living options. Going to miss this place!" she wrote in her Instagram Reels caption.

Image zoom Cassie Randolph | Credit: Cassie Randolph/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Cassie Randolph/Instagram

As seen in the tour, the sisters' apartment is decorated in a serene palette with white furniture, small plants, and a variety of artwork on the walls.

Large, floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of the L.A. scenery, including in one room where Cassie sits down to work on her laptop at one point in the video.

Image zoom Cassie Randolph | Credit: Cassie Randolph/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Cassie Randolph/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Cassie Randolph/Instagram

She also gives a look into her bedroom, where her cat is laying on the bed and she stops for a snuggle.

Michelle, who is dating actor Gregg Sulkin, can also be seen briefly towards the end of the video.

Image zoom Cassie Randolph | Credit: Cassie Randolph/Instagram

After winning season 23 of The Bachelor last year, Cassie entered into a relationship with Colton Underwood. The pair later called it quits this past June.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the two "just weren't on the same page."

"Colton really wanted to settle down and get married — he's been ready for a long time," the source said. "And Cassie just wasn't ready. They both knew it wasn't going to work."

Image zoom Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

In September, Cassie filed for a restraining order against Underwood, 28, but later dropped it in November.

According to the restraining order request obtained by PEOPLE, Cassie claimed Underwood put a tracking device on her vehicle in an attempt to keep tabs on her whereabouts. She also alleged that Underwood had showed up to both her Los Angeles apartment and her parents' house in Huntington Beach unannounced.

In a statement to PEOPLE last month, Underwood confirmed that the exes "were able to reach a private agreement."