Ayesha Curry is ready to get to work!

The chef and cookbook author, who is pregnant with her third child with NBA star husband Steph Curry, is showing off her brand-new office in Oakland, California.

“It’s not gonna make me go into labor, is it?” she jokes to her designer, Taniya Nayak, as she prepares to see the new look for the first time.

Thankfully her enthusiastic first reaction — “Whoooooooo!” — doesn’t send her to the delivery room. “I love the office. I feel like that’s where I’m going to spend most of my time,” she says. “It looks like a million bucks.”

Nayak outfitted the space with furnishings from Cost Plus World Market, including a “big girl desk” for her entrepreneur client, who also has a line of cookware, models for Covergirl and has a show on Food Network.

The HGTV regular even incorporated an area for Curry’s children, daughters, Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2. “I am a working mom, so to be able to have a space for my kids as well as a space for my work, it’s just great. That is what balance is,” says Curry. “They have their own domain and I can see them from my desk. I don’t have to feel guilty now if I have to sometimes bring them to work with me.”

Her loft-like HQ also incorporates a professional kitchen, where she can test recipes and film cooking segments, which she told PEOPLE were “a nightmare” to do at home.

Bookshelves lining the walls also display her many products, which she says is perfect for business meetings that will be held in the “warm and welcoming” lounge area.

Of the final product Curry says, “[Taniya] took my vision and brought it to life and then some. Having this space where I can bring my kids, bring the chaos with me, and still get through the day and get the work finished, is perfect for me and my family. I just feel really blessed to have this beautiful space to work in and hopefully thrive in all of my chaos.”