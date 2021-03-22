Amazon Shoppers Swear These Disposable Plates Look Like Real China — and They're Great for Outdoor Gatherings

As the weather gets warmer and outdoor gatherings crop up once again, there are a few essential items you'll require to host an al fresco event: some comfortable patio furniture, a fire pit to keep guests toasty should the temperature drop, and a set of disposable plates to eat on that are instrumental to an easy cleanup.
Aya's Cutlery Kingdom's disposable plastic plates fit the bill and more — plus they're on sale. The heavyweight plates are far more elegant than traditional paper and plastic plates, elevating even the most basic meals. Since they resemble real china, they're perfect for hosting Passover or Easter outside this year, or they can be used for a small bite with the neighbors. Each set includes 30 large dinner plates and 30 smaller plates, ideal for salads, appetizers, or dessert.
The clean white plates will easily match any decor, silverware, and glassware. Plus, when dinner's over, simply toss the plates in the trash for an easy cleanup or tuck them into the dishwasher to be used again and again.
Buy It! Aya's Cutlery Kingdom Disposable Square Plastic Plates, 60 Pack for $22.08 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Thousands of Amazon shoppers had been relying on these plates for larger gatherings long before the pandemic, but nowadays many report these have been invaluable for hosting outdoor parties. Many mention that they're "great for hosting" and "elegant and durable," with some shoppers even swearing that they "look and feel like non-disposable plates."
"We hosted a holiday party and they were a lifesaver when it came to cleanup," one five-star shopper shares. "My guests thought they were real until they picked [them] up. Visually appealing and an easy cleanup for the host. Ordering more for the next party."
"Great alternative to paper plates," another shopper shares. "I wanted a plate that was nicer than your standard paper plates since it was my daughter's baby shower. These plates were pretty, durable, and can be reused, so economical. I had several people at the party comment on how nice the plates were and I agree."
The plastic plates are available in both round and square shapes, with the round ones decked out with a silver rim accent. Get ready for the warm weather and CDC-approved outdoor socializing with Aya's Cutlery Kingdom's round and small plates on Amazon.
Buy It! Aya's Cutlery Kingdom Disposable Round Plastic Plates, 60 Pack for $23.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.