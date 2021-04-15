Awkwafina Buys $3.4 Million Home in Los Angeles That's Nearly 4,000 Square Feet

The Bel Air home boasts four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, as well as a pool and ample outdoor space

Awkwafina will soon be moving into a new home!

The actress, 32, has purchased a house in Bel Air, PEOPLE confirms.

The 3,926-square-foot house, which was listed by Mick Partridge of The Partridge Estates at Hilton & Hyland, sold for $3,449,200. The property boasts four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. It sits atop a private promontory behind a gated drive at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Lush greenery and landscaping surround the property, which includes a pool, large patio, mini golf area and grassy space.

The open kitchen looks into the dining area and living room with views of the pool thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows.

Awkwafina, born Nora Lum, will have some furry friends joining her in her new home.

Last month, she introduced fans on Instagram to her new rescue pup, Haeng-Un Lum, whom she adopted through Korean K9 Rescue.

The Crazy Rich Asians star explained in the caption of a post that included several photos of Haeng-Un that while she had initially set out to support the organization's mission, she "fell in love" with the dog and ended up adopting the pup.

"I fell in love with this almost 3-year old nugget, and was truly moved by the care and hard work the organization does to protect these animals," she said. "Welcome to the family, Haeng-Un, I love you very much."