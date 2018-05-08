Away Launches Star Wars-themed Luggage to Take You Far, Far Away in Style

Star Wars superfans, here’s your chance to travel far, far away — with a new luggage collection inspired by the film franchise.

Celebrity-favorite luggage brand Away has taken their signature suitcases and dressed them up in three new colors based off of the original trilogy’s planets. Tatooine, Hoth, and Endor never looked better.

The limited-edition collection is available in four sizes, from carry-ons to large suitcases, and features subtle design nods to each planet — such as a warm orange shell inspired by the desert twin sun planet Tatooine and an icy gray exterior for the ice planet Hoth. So if you prefer to keep your Star Wars love on the low, then this minimalist collection is perfect for you.

RELATED: This Is the Carry-On Every Celeb Is Toting: Shop Jessica Alba, Mandy Moore and Karlie Kloss’s Go-To Bag

Or if you want to be loud and proud about it, then you should know that each bag comes with a Millennium Falcon-shaped luggage tag worthy of boasting.

Head to awaytravel.com to shop the Star Wars x Away collection before it sells out.

To buy the Tatooine: awaytravel.com, $225

To buy the Hoth: awaytravel.com, $225

RELATED: Shop Jessica Alba’s Carry-On, Meghan Markle’s Go-To Tote and More Celeb-Favorite Travel Bags

To buy the Endor: awaytravel.com, $225