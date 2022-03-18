The Sleek Carry-On Suitcases Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba, and More Celebs Own Just Got the Most Colorful Makeover
Millions of suitcases get wheeled through the airport every single day. But there's one you'll probably always see whenever you're flying: The Away Carry-On.
Since the global lifestyle brand's launch in 2016, its suitcases have become so popular, they're basically synonymous with travel. They've even won a PEOPLE Travel Award back in 2019. So it's always exciting when the company unveils them in pretty new colors, and the brand's latest launch may be its most vibrant to date.
Earlier this week, Away dropped a limited-edition Technicolor collection that paints the popular luggage in vibrant hues that are meant to be mixed and matched "for bright travel days ahead." The Carry-On is available in two new options: Bloom, a fiery orange and deep magenta colorblock, and Tropic, a jewel-tone green with orange details.
Buy It! Away The Carry-On in Bloom, $275; awaytravel.com
The brand's suitcases are packed with so many genius features that have people reaching for the luggage whenever they travel, like a sleek, scratch-resistant polycarbonate shell that's designed to last for years, super quiet 360-degree wheels for smooth gliding to your gate, built-in charging ports so you can always stay connected, and a convenient interior compression system that makes packing easier.
That's probably why the overhead bin-friendly suitcases have become a go-to for customers, influencers, and celebrities alike. Away has amassed a pretty lengthy list of famous fans. Jessica Alba, Serena Williams, Mandy Moore, Karlie Kloss, and Margot Robbie are among a few of the A-listers who have wheeled the popular suitcase through the airport. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have even been photographed traveling with one, too.
Though its carry-on option is by far the most popular pick, the brand's larger suitcases are just as loved. The Bigger Carry-On comes in the same two new technicolor options as its little sister. It's a slightly more spacious version that fits in the overhead compartment on most major airlines. If you need even more room for packing and are prepared to check a bag, there's The Medium and The Large that are now available in a bold solid orange hue as part of the Technicolor collection.
As for travel accessories, don't forget to grab the rainbow fanny pack-like sling bag to hold loose essentials like your wallet, phone, and keys, or the passport wallet to keep all your travel documents organized. Prices for the luggage range from $275 for the Away Carry-On to $345 for The Large suitcase. This is a limited-edition collection, so once it's gone, there's no telling as to whether or not it will be back.
Scroll down to shop one of the most vibrant Away suitcases from the Technicolor collection before they're gone for good.
Buy It! Away The Bigger Carry-On in Tropic, $295; awaytravel.com
Buy It! Away The Medium Suitcase in Beam, $345; awaytravel.com
Buy It! Away The Packable Sling Bag in Prism, $55; awaytravel.com
Buy It! Away The Passport Wallet in Comet, $45; awaytravel.com
