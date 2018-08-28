The home of Swedish music producer and deejay Avicii, who unexpectedly died in April, recently sold off-market for $17.5 million, the L.A. Times reports.

The 7,000 square-foot house, which sits on one-third of an acre in the Bird Streets neighborhood of Hollywood Hills West, was built in 2008. It’s reportedly designed in a contemporary style with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide panoramic views of downtown Los Angeles. It’s an open concept, complete with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an infinity pool, fire pit, spa and lounge. It also has balconies and that wrap around the building and sliding doors for a seamless transition from indoors to out.

Avicii bought the house in 2013 for $15.5 million, according to real estate website Redfin.

Avicii Avicii/Instagram

RELATED: Avicii Wins a Posthumous MTV Video Music Award for Collaboration with Rita Ora

The electronic dance music hitmaker, born Tim Bergling, was found dead at age 28 on Friday, April, 20, 2018, in Muscat, Oman.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his rep confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement at the time. “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

His family implied in another statement that the star died from suicide. In a letter obtained by PEOPLE (which was translated from Swedish), the musician’s loved ones called him “a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions” and “an over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.”

Avicii and girlfriend Tereza Kačerová

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace,” continued the statement. “Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Avicii had struggled with chronic health problems over the years, including pancreatitis from heavy drinking. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Sweden in June.

RELATED: Avicii Laid to Rest in Private Funeral Nearly 2 Months After Sudden Death

Avicii kicked off his career with smash hit “Levels” released in 2011 and also produced chart toppers “Wake Me Up” and “Hey Brother.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).