This Cabinet Organizer That 'Solved a Clutter Issue' Is Just $26 at Amazon

“I can actually find what I’m looking for and get to it so easily”

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 3, 2023 05:00 AM

Avaspot Double Sliding Cabinet Organizer Drawer
Photo: People / Amazon

If you've looked under your kitchen or bathroom cabinets recently — only to discover an absolute mess — you're likely in dire need of a storage organizer.

Consider grabbing the Avaspot Double Sliding Cabinet Organizer Drawer while it's on sale at Amazon. Designed out of plastic and rust-proof support beams, the organizer is complete with two drawers that easily slide in and out, giving you plenty of space to place everything from laundry detergent to extra shampoo bottles. It also has four extra hooks on one side, allowing you to reach for hanging items more readily.

Once it arrives, you'll be able to assemble the two-tier organizer in just a few minutes — no fancy tools required. It measures in at 8.5 inches by 15.5 inches by 13.5 inches, making it the ideal size to squeeze under bathroom sinks or directly in kitchen cabinets. And thanks to its hollow and breathable design, it won't get moldy over time, and it's easy to clean: Just wipe the surface with a damp cloth.

Avaspot Double Sliding Cabinet Organizer Drawer
Amazon

Buy It! Avaspot Double Sliding Cabinet Organizer Drawer, $25.65 with coupon (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Over 7,400 Amazon shoppers have given the two-tier drawer a five-star rating, with users noting that it "solved a clutter issue" and can "triple your space." One reviewer added, "I can actually find what I'm looking for and get to it so easily," while another wrote: "It saves me a lot of space under my cabinets."

A third reviewer called it the "sink storage I needed," adding, "This fit perfectly under my very small sink and really helped me organize and create more space for my bathroom toiletries." They also wrote: "The material is plastic but decently sturdy for the amount of items it holds without bending at all."

Head to Amazon to get the Avaspot Double Sliding Cabinet Organizer Drawer while it has double discounts.

