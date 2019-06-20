Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Just Shared Her Dorm Room Must-Haves — All on Amazon

Image zoom Marion Curtis/Shutterstock

Without a doubt, Amazon is the go-to place to find everything you need when someone in the family is going away to college: From dorm decor to cleaning supplies, the retail giant has tons of must-haves for college, and at super affordable prices. To make things easier for the upcoming fall semester, Amazon curated an Off to College storefront filled with tons of essentials, and Ava Phillippe has chimed in to share her favorite picks.

The 19-year-old left for college last fall (and was greatly missed by mom Reese Witherspoon), so she’s already experienced the move-in process and hectic class schedules. To help her out with it all, she said she’s relied on the Amazon Echo ($99.99; amazon.com). “One of my favorite aspects of college is the freedom to create your own class schedule. While it’s exciting that every week day is different, it sometimes makes it challenging to keep track of my schedule,” Phillippe told Amazon. “I’ve been using my Amazon Echo to set reminders I need for class, set alarms, and keep organized.”

But college isn’t all about going to class, of course: Phillippe also picked out some chic decorations like table lamps, sheet sets, and picture frames that are sure to make any dorm room feel like home. “In between classes, I often come back to my dorm room to get some reading done. I’m absolutely obsessed with my cotton Calvin Klein duvet ($130; amazon.com),” she said . “It’s like laying in your favorite t-shirt while studying!”

Below, shop some of Phillippe’s college picks, or browse through Amazon’s full list of dorm essentials here.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Tempur-Pedic Supreme 3-Inch Twin Mattress Topper, $226.34; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Rivet Spectrum 100% Sateen Cotton Sheet Set, $59.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Whitmor Rolling White Wire Underbed Cart, $18.07; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! StorageWorks Storage Bins for Shelves, $33.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! TIBAOLOVER Large Sized Foldable Laundry Hamper, $9.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Splendid Home Laguna Bath Towel Rose Dust, $21.48; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! simplehuman Sensor Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror, $197.95; amazon.com