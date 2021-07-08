The Portable Air Conditioner That 'Cools Down the Temperature' of a Room in a Snap Is on Sale at Amazon

Amazon shoppers recommend the Auzkin Portable Air Conditioner, which is 28 percent off on Amazon right now. The small machine stands less than a foot tall and has three cooling settings and a misting option, which is controlled with the flick of a switch. All you have to do is add a bit of water or ice (you'll know to add more when the tank light changes from blue to red), connect it to a power source with a USB cable, and you're good to go. It also includes a strap, so you can carry it from room to room and to any steamy outdoor activities (it weighs just under 2.5 pounds).