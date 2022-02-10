Reviewers call it the “best cleaning tool out there”

This Powerful Steam Cleaner Blasts Away Grime 'in Seconds' — and It's Under $100 at Amazon
If you've noticed that your car is looking a little worse for wear, it's probably time to get your hands a little dirty and actually clean up that pile of crumbs under the passenger seat. To make your life easy, swap the vacuum cleaner for the AutoRight Multipurpose Steam Cleaner from Amazon — specifically designed to clean the interior of a car.
Using pressurized, super hot steam that reaches temperatures up to 290 degrees Fahrenheit, the steam cleaner gets rid of dirt, grease, grime, and stains. The device can be used to clean a wealth of items in your car, including upholstery, carpets, dashboards, floor mats, and windows. To utilize the device, simply fill the 40-ounce boiler tank with distilled water and watch as it heats up, providing you with up to 45 minutes of continuous steam.
Thanks to the built-in handle, and the fact that it weighs just under 10 pounds, the steam cleaner can be easily transported. The device comes with 11 extra accessories too, including a crevice tool, jet nozzle, nylon brushes, microfiber cleaning towels, squeegees, and more. Although it's touted as a car-cleaning device, this steam cleaner can also be employed for indoor cleaning projects as well.
This steam cleaner is super popular on Amazon, having earned over 6,500 perfect ratings. Shoppers say it's an "absolute must" for anyone who cleans. Others call it the "best cleaning tool out there," while another reviewer shared: "We've had it for three hours, but in that time, we've also made our oak kitchen cabinets, tile floors, porcelain countertops, stone-tiled bathroom, and windows sparkle."
A shopper who owns an auto-detailing business mentioned that they wished they had bought this steam cleaner years ago, explaining that not only does it have so many uses, but it simply works very well. They explained that the "pressurized steam clears away layers of grime in seconds," just by only using water. The device is so powerful that this shopper can clean an entire car and only have to refill the water tank once.
