TikTok’s Favorite Pink Gaming Chair Is $50 Off Right Now

In a video from March, TikTok user @mochiiimarie shows off their AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair by highlighting some of its standout components: adjustable armrests, detachable neck and lumbar cushions, and its backrest, which can recline at four angles from 90 to 155 degrees. The clip has earned more than 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments from viewers who love the chair’s removable bunny ears and tail.