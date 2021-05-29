TikTok’s Favorite Pink Gaming Chair Is $50 Off Right Now
You don’t have to be a gamer to appreciate a great ergonomic chair. During the pandemic, countless shoppers turned to cushioned gaming chairs to upgrade their work-from-home setups. TikTok just introduced us to the cutest one on the market, and it happens to be $50 off right now.
In a video from March, TikTok user @mochiiimarie shows off their AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair by highlighting some of its standout components: adjustable armrests, detachable neck and lumbar cushions, and its backrest, which can recline at four angles from 90 to 155 degrees. The clip has earned more than 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments from viewers who love the chair’s removable bunny ears and tail.
One look at its product description proves the AutoFull chair is worth the hype. Its steel frame can support up to 330 pounds, and it’s covered in thick memory foam and easy-to-clean synthetic leather over top. Its four smooth-rolling wheels are made to function on any surface, and it even comes with armrest covers and a matching circular rug.
Buy It! AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair, $259.99 (orig. $309.99); amazon.com
The pink gaming chair has earned more than 1,600 perfect ratings on Amazon. Yes, it’s expensive, but shoppers say it’s “very good for its price,” and others add that it’s become their most coveted work-from-home essential.
“I’ve been sitting in this chair for many hours working and/or gaming and it feels a thousand times better than my old chair,” one reviewer wrote. “The assembly was super easy — it just looked more intimidating than it was. If you’re wondering whether you should spend the money...do it!”
“This chair reminds me of how it feels to sit in a luxury vehicle,” said another, who called the chair’s faux leather “extremely fresh-looking” and made note of its “super soft and high-quality” armrest covers.
Grab the AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair while it’s still on sale for $260. For more home office inspiration, check out Amazon’s Discover Rooms feature, which is full of design ideas for almost any space.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor, and more.