My Mom Replaced Her Photo Albums with This Digital Picture Frame, and the Brand Is Having a Mother's Day Sale

The shelves and walls in my mother's home are covered in paintings, family photos, and other decorations. Yet there are piles of pictures from vacations, family gatherings, and weekend adventures that she would love to display, but didn't have the room to do so. Plus, my mom was tired of putting albums together just so the photos can only be seen during the holidays when they usually get brought out.

However, after she was gifted with the Aura Carver Frame, my mom was able to display all of her favorite photos new and old, in one device. The Aura Carver Frame is a digital picture frame that is WiFi-connected and allows you to send photos from your phone directly to the frame. This makes it ideal for parents or grandparents who love to get regular photo updates of their loved ones, especially if they live far away. And right now, the brand is having a Mother's Day sale on select frames.

The first thing my mom mentioned to me was how surprised she was by the looks of the frame right out of the box. She found that its simple, sleek design was aesthetically pleasing and easily fit in with the decor in her home. My mother isn't the most tech savvy person, but found it very easy to set up, too. The process of adding photos is seriously as simple — and similar — as sending it to your family group chat. Once the frame is powered up, connected to Wi-Fi, and the Aura app (that works with Android and iOs smartphones) is installed, all you have to do is create an account and start uploading photos.

The pictures will start popping up instantly, displaying 2.3-megapixel HD-quality photos. My mom was stunned by how vibrant and gorgeous they look, and admits she can't stop looking at them. She lets her frame scroll through her selected pictures, but there's also an interactive touch bar at the top where you can manage photos and scroll. And the best thing is that the frame holds an unlimited number of pictures.

One of the major highlights that my mother can't stop raving about is how this digital photo operates. The Aura Carver automatically changes its brightness level to match ambient light levels and turns itself off when the lights go out in a room. Once paired with the app, it displays each photo in a curated slideshow for 10 minutes and can flash up a photo for as little as 15 seconds, or for as long as 24 hours, before advancing to the next one. She also loves that there's no need to edit or crop crop pictures to fit the frame before adding them since the device automatically does that on its own.

Friends and family can also send photos directly to the Aura Carver Frame, although they will have to download the Aura app to get involved. You can also easily delete any pictures you don't want to display right on the app. I also was gifted one of these frames, and my mom and I send photos to one another weekly.

A great thing about this digital frame is how easily it can blend perfectly into any home. My mom has been moving it around from room to room figuring out where she likes it best. Currently, it sits on her mantle "so that everyone can see the lovely photos when they stop by," as she told me. She likes that now she doesn't have to scroll through her phone to see photos that are sent by friends and family or drag out any physical albums when she wants to take a stroll down memory lane.

It is absolutely amazing how much my mother loves this digital frame, and I am sure other mothers will love it as well. And thanks to the current sale, certain frames are up to $50 off, so why not treat the mom in your life? Keep scrolling to see the rest of the Aura digital frames.

