Shoppers Love This Sturdy Bug-Blocking Screen That's Easy to Install — and It's on Sale for $22
Floating between indoor and outdoor spaces is one of the biggest perks of nice weather. But it's not all good vibes when the doors are flung open. Bugs and other unwanted visitors tend to see open doors as a green light to make themselves at home, too.
The Augo Magnetic Screen Door makes it possible for a gentle breeze or calming birdsong to filter through, but it puts up a boundary for winged minibeasts and many-legged creatures — creating a great solution to this annoying conundrum.
It's garnered more than 35,400 five-star reviews and rose 200 percent in sales on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart this week. Originally $30, you can equip your door with the mesh screen for $22 while it's on sale — and reviewers say it's "worth every penny."
Thanks to a magnetic strip lining the sides of the opening, the door automatically seals shut behind you, serving as a handy little portal into the outdoor world. It's also helpful with the reverse. If you need the screen to stay open, there are snap closures on both sides to keep each half held back. It best fits doors that are 36 by 82 inches.
Buy It! Augo Magnetic Screen Door, $21.95 (orig. $29.95); amazon.com
"This thing is a game changer," commented one shopper. "I live in Louisiana. [There are] a ton of bugs. I [stuck] this screen onto the door in under 15 minutes. Just measure out the tape, peel, [and] stick."
The polyester mesh screen weighs just over a pound, but many reviewers noted that it's much sturdier than it seems. It "feels like heavy-duty tent netting," according to another customer. It's also durable enough to avoid damage from kids and pets frequently bounding back and forth but light enough to let them push through.
Another bonus of its sturdy construction is an extended lifetime: Several customers have had theirs for years. "This door has since been through heavy monsoon rains and very strong winds with absolutely zero problems," wrote a third reviewer who used it to replace a damaged screen door.
Enjoy easy access to the great outdoors sans pests by equipping your door with this handy magnetic screen while it's 27 percent off.
