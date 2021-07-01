The Handheld Vacuum Cleaner That's 'Great for Small Messes' Is Just $24 on Amazon
Even if you have both robot and upright vacuum cleaners in the house, you likely still need a lithe, portable appliance to quickly clean up small messes and maneuver into those hard-to-reach spots. And unlike those bigger devices, which are often quite expensive, handheld vacuum cleaners are incredibly affordable.
Consider the Audew Cordless Handheld Vacuum, which has been slashed to just $23.99 on Amazon. The quiet handheld vacuum is designed with cyclone technology to enhance its suction, so it's able to pick up everything from dust and pet dander to liquids and even rocks. Once fully charged, this vacuum cleaner can run up to 30 minutes before it needs to be plugged in again.
The lightweight vacuum comes with three attachments, including a crevice nozzle perfect for narrow gaps and liquids; a brush nozzle designed to clean carpets; and a flexible long tube that can be used to pick up dust and hair. When the dust bin is filled, simply press the release button to empty it. You can also take out the HEPA filter and easily clean it with a bit of water. The vacuum is the ideal size for cleaning up teeny messes — it can even be kept in the car to manage spills.
Nearly 4,000 shoppers have given the cordless vacuum a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "awesome for pet hair" and "great for small messes." Another user mentions that "it's so lightweight and so small, yet handles the jobs I need it to."
"This is probably the most incredible product I've bought off of Amazon," one five-star reviewer shares. "I have a dog who sheds quite a bit in the car and this vacuum gets all the hair up with ease! If you're looking for a convenient way to keep your car clean, I would highly recommend this product."
"I have to admit when I opened the box I was a little concerned due to the size; [I] wasn't expecting it to be small. But this handheld vacuum is amazing," another shopper shares. "Don't let the size fool you! Suction power is awesome, battery life is long lasting, and it is very easy to clean. I am constantly looking for little messes around the house so I can use it more."
Easily tackle small messes around the house by shopping the Audew Cordless Handheld Vacuum for just $23.99 on Amazon while this deal lasts.
