The Handheld Vacuum Cleaner That's 'Great for Small Messes' Is Just $24 on Amazon

The lightweight vacuum comes with three attachments, including a crevice nozzle perfect for narrow gaps and liquids; a brush nozzle designed to clean carpets; and a flexible long tube that can be used to pick up dust and hair. When the dust bin is filled, simply press the release button to empty it. You can also take out the HEPA filter and easily clean it with a bit of water. The vacuum is the ideal size for cleaning up teeny messes — it can even be kept in the car to manage spills.