Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Sign Over L.A. Home to His Ex Demi Moore's Daughter, Rumer Willis

Ashton Kutcher is handing over his L.A. home to his former step-daughter Rumer Willis.

from his marriage to Demi Moore.

According to legal filing first obtained by The Blast, the That 70s Show actor purchased a 2-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,800-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills in 2009 for $971,500. The co-ownership agreement was signed by Kutcher, who was married to Demi Moore at the time, and Moore’s daughter with ex Bruce Willis, Rumer. The document granted each of them 50 percent ownership of the property.

On August 3, Rumer filed documents stating that the co-ownership has ended and “All debt owing under the note, deed of trust and any related loan documents has been deemed paid and satisfied in full,” The Blast reports. Therefore, the house now belongs exclusively to Rumer.

Kutcher, 34, and Moore, 55, divorced in November 2013 after an eight-year marriage. Because the actor later got remarried, to Mila Kunis, in 2015, the home was technically listed as Kunis’s community property, meaning she had to file a quitclaim deed to sign the rights over to Rumer, while Kutcher filed a grant deed stating the same.

The documents do not show if Willis paid Kutcher and Kunis any money for full ownership of the home, but according to the records, the house “sold” for $572,500 in August, the same month the documents were filed.

In July, Kunis opened up about Kutcher’s marriage to Moore on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

“They had, like, a normal, real relationship,” Kunis said. “They had three kids they were raising. It was, like, a normal life.”

“He was younger but he loved those kids,” she added, referring to Rumer and Moore’s two other children with Willis, Tallulah and Scout.

The Spy Who Dumped Me actress, 34, who now has two children of her own with Kutcher, also confirmed on the podcast that her husband still has a relationship with Moore’s daughters.