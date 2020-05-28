The celebrity couple first purchased the home for $10.2 million in 2014

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Selling First Home They Shared as Married Couple for $14 Million

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are saying goodbye to their first marital home, putting their Beverly Hills house on the market for nearly $14 million.

The couple — who will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this July — have listed their primary residence nestled in Coldwater Canyon in the neighborhood Beverly Hills Post Office for $13.995 million.

Agents Justin Paul Huchel and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

The pair reportedly first purchased the three-story home "East Coast traditional," which was built in 1999, in 2014 for about $10.2 million, according to Variety. They have since brought up their children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 5, and son Dimitri Portwood, 3, at the family-friendly residence.

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home is within Hidden Valley, a guard-gated community which several other celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman, and Keith Urban, Adele and Katy Perry call home, according to the outlet.

The fairly modest front facade features a combination of stone and cedar siding. Inside, however, there are plentiful high-end finishes like oak floors and ornate moulding throughout, mahogany paneled walls in the office, and french doors, leading to the landscaped outdoor entertaining areas.

The plot is just over half an acre with a stone terrace, and an outdoor kitchen and bar. The residence also has a lagoon-style pool, a raised spa, and plenty of outdoor entertaining space.

The main level includes a spacious living room with a fireplace, as well as a large formal dining room and family room with an additional fireplace.

It also features an all-white kitchen with a breakfast nook, wet bar, and both modern and vintage-style appliances.