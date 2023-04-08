This Bed Comforter with an 'Amazing Cooling Effect' Is on Sale at Amazon

It may be warm outside — but that doesn't mean you want to give up curling into your favorite blanket every night.

Sure, you could just blast the air conditioner all night long, or you could invest in the Ashomeli Cooling Bed Comforter while it's on sale at Amazon. The comforter has a nice heft to it, weighing in at 6.78 pounds, and the queen size measures 88 inches by 88 inches, guaranteed to fit into any duvet cover. Each comforter is super durable thanks to the strong stitching and high-quality box-stitch design that prevents the filling from moving around while you sleep.

The soft and breathable fabric is expertly positioned to keep you cool all night long — no waking up and searching for the cool side required. Each end of the comforter is equipped with a corner tab, allowing you to easily secure your duvet cover. Shoppers can choose from a few colors, including black and white, all of which are available in sizes twin through oversized king. And when it's time to clean the comforter, just toss it on a gentle cycle with cold water and tumble dry on low.

Amazon

Buy It! Ashomeli Cooling Bed Comforter, $32 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bed comforter a five-star rating, with users adding that they "want to stay wrapped in" the blanket all night long. Others note that it has an "amazing cooling effect," with one putting it simply and writing, "This is the best comforter I've ever had."

Another shopper said, "I never write reviews, but this was such a shocker of a perfect item that I feel I must!" They explained that they are always fighting for the comforter, deciding to opt for an oversized version on this purchase. "It feels like quality material," they said, adding, "We no longer fight for enough comforter and I'm not 6,000 degrees overnight anymore." They finished off by maintaining: "You will not regret this purchase!"

Head to Amazon to get the Ashomeli Cooling Bed Comforter while it's 20 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.