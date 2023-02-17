Ashley Tisdale Jokes She Should ‘Open Her Own Furniture Store’ After Going Through Packed Storage Unit

Does Ashley Tisdale have a second calling in interior design?

In an Instagram story, the High School Musical alumna revealed that she has a vast collection of furniture hiding away in a storage unit.

Tisdale, 37, visited her storage unit wearing a vibrant teal sweatsuit after a photo shoot. The actress sat on a push cart as she recounted the overwhelming contents of the unit.

"I realized I have three coffee tables," Tisdale shared. "I have a sofa, I have outdoor chairs, I have night stands"

"I am a collector of furniture," the actress declared. "Why am I keeping all of this stuff?"

Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

As Tisdale continued, she remembered a few more treasures hiding inside the unit. "I also have a really nice dresser … and a bed frame!"

"I should open my own furniture store at this point," Tisdale joked.

The former Disney Channel star is no stranger to interior design. In her previous Los Angeles home, Tisdale took it upon herself to decorate every square inch of the space on her own.

When it was time to reveal her new home in a December 2022 Instagram Reel, she wrote it was "slowly but surely coming together."

In the video, Tisdale included clips of her new living room equipped with fuzzy chairs and vast sliding glass doors. She also shared a glimpse of her bathroom, which features a stunning marble wall and floors.

Her bedroom is equipped with extensive windows that offer a serene view of the property's lush greenery. A spa-like shower can be found outside of her home, along with a cozy firepit for entertaining guests.