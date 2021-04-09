The chic collection includes everything from couches to chairs, tables, lamps and pillows that decorated Ashley Tisdale's Los Feliz home, which she recently sold for $5.78 million

Ashley Tisdale Selling Furniture from Her Former Los Feliz Villa: Here's How to Shop the Pieces

Ashley Tisdale is cleaning house — and fans who want to snag her decorating style are in luck.

The High School Musical alum and newly minted interior designer, 35, is selling several pieces from her former home, which she recently sold, in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles,

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On sale as of 12:01 a.m. PT Friday morning, the Ashley T. Collection on Chairish includes couches to chairs, tables, lamps and pillows.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ashley-tisdale-chairish-3 Image zoom Credit: Chairish

ashley-tisdale-chairish-2 Image zoom Credit: Chairish

Tisdale recently sold her Los Feliz home for $5.78 million and has settled into a new place in the nearby Hollywood Hills area with husband Christopher French and their newborn daughter Jupiter Iris, whom the couple welcomed on March 23.

ashley-tisdale-chairish-4 Image zoom Credit: Chairish

ashley-tisdale-chairish-1 Image zoom Credit: Chairish

Built in 1923, the 4,214-square-foot Mediterranean-style villa the former Disney Channel star bought in 2019 features gorgeous panoramic views of the city and boasts four bedrooms and two-and-a-half pristine bathrooms with a vintage flair.

Many of the structure's original details are intact, though the house has been upgraded with designer finishes throughout. European oak floors complement lime wash walls, all soaked in abundant natural light. The backyard boasts a large deck and covered seating area, which overlooks the pool and the twinkling lights of L.A.

There's also a detached two-story guesthouse with one bedroom, one-and-a-half bathrooms, a spacious living room and an updated kitchen.

Ashley Tisdale Image zoom Ashley Tisdale | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: See Inside Chrishell Stause's Newly Redecorated Home: "I Really Wanted to Embrace Femininity"

The former Suite Life Cody Zack and Cody star and French (whom she married in 2014) welcomed baby Jupiter, their first child, on March 23. At the time, Tisdale shared a black-and-white photo holding her newborn's hand, writing that she had "arrived earth side."

This past Saturday, the new mom said she was "discovering who I'm truly meant to be" alongside a makeup-free selfie, writing that she was "slowly healing, slowly finding myself."

"I'm not trying to get back to who I was, there's no way," Tisdale continued. "I'm on the road to discovering who I'm truly meant to be and there's something in my daughter's eyes that tells me she knows exactly who that's gonna be ❤️."