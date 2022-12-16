Ashley Tisdale Reveals Stunning New Home After Renovation: 'Slowly but Surely Coming Together'

The Frenshe founder has been documenting her home renovation project on Instagram

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Published on December 16, 2022 03:20 PM
ashley tisdale
Photo: Steven Simione/Getty; ashley tisdale/instagram

Ashley Tisdale is proving she's an interior design pro — again!

After moving out of her former Los Angeles pad which she decorated every inch of herself, the High School Musical alum, 37, is documenting her move-in and renovation process for her new home on Instagram.

On Friday, the actress revealed her newly decorated space in an Instagram Reel. "New home, new favorite corners. Slowly but surely coming together 🤎," she captioned the post, tagging @frensheinteriors, her design business and an extension of her wellness blog Frenshe.

In the video, Tisdale included clips of her new living room equipped with fuzzy chairs and vast sliding glass doors. She also shared a glimpse of her bathroom, which features a stunning marble wall and floors.

Her bedroom is equipped with extensive windows that offer a serene view of the property's lush greenery. A spa-like shower can be found outside of her home along with a cozy firepit for entertaining guests.

L: Caption . PHOTO: ashley tisdale/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: ashley tisdale/instagram

Tisdale's new home reflects a modern aesthetic with a neutral color palette, similar to her former abode featured on archigest.com in March 2022.

She invited the outlet for a video tour of the home, which she shared with her husband, Christopher French, and their 20-month-old daughter, Jupiter. During the tour, Tisdale revealed her house wasn't quite ready just days before the shoot.

"These bookshelves, I have to be honest, actually did not have books in them a couple days ago," she said while showing off the main living space and its now-fully-stocked shelves. "I had my husband go to the bookstore and I was like, 'You need to get 400 books.'"

"Obviously my husband was like, 'We should be collecting books over time and putting them in the shelves.' And I was like, 'No, no, no, no,'" she recalled with a laugh.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Ashley Tisdale and Jupiter French attend Gabby's Dollhouse Cat-mas Spectacular at Second Home Hollywood on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for DreamWorks Animation

The Frenshe founder explained how she wanted to keep her previous home "neutral chic" but also "quirky and fun," adding that she and French moved into the property when she was seven months pregnant with Jupiter.

"I was never into color as much. I was always into neutrals. And there's something about being pregnant and seeing little spots where I could add color to it that made me feel like, 'Oh, this gonna be a fun home,'" she explained in the video tour.

