Ashley Tisdale Hilariously Reacts to Viral Book Moment, Says She Has Been Busy Reading

Ashley Tisdale is using her viral Architectural Digest home tour as a moment to boost independent bookstores.

The High School Musical star, 36, has responded after becoming the talk of Twitter Tuesday when she admitted in the AD video tour that the colorful books that fill her shelves are a recent addition.

"These bookshelves, I have to be honest, actually did not have books in it a couple of days ago," Tisdale said. The actress, who is married to Christopher French, told AD, "I had my husband go to a bookstore. I was like, 'You need to get 400 books.' "

She added, "Obviously my husband is like, 'We should be collecting books over time and putting them in the shelves.' And I was like, 'No, no, no, no, not when AD comes.' "

After her admission went viral on Twitter, Tisdale took the opportunity to joke with her followers and share some of her own favorite titles.

"Sorry I haven't been reading everybody's tweets, I've recently just got a lot of new books to get through," she joked on Twitter Thursday.

Tisdale added, "On a serious note tho, here are some books that I do want to recommend," sharing a link to her lifestyle website Frenshe, which shared her "all time book recommendations."

She added, "I love self-help books because I love talking about mental health - it's why I founded Frenshe."

Tisdale also plugged her Frenshe book club, telling her followers, "And if you wanna talk about books with me, you can join our book club - every Sat at 9am to talk about mental health on https://instagram.com/frenshe. We're reading Lucinda Bassett's Attacking Anxiety & Depression :)"