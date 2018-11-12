Ashley Tisdale Enlisted Her Dad to Help Renovate Her Dream House: ‘I Missed Working Together’

Ashley Tisdale had a little help making her dream house a reality.

“My dad, Mike Tisdale, is a contractor,” the singer, 33, told ArchDigest.com, explaining that even before she found the perfect property, she knew she wanted to team up with her father to renovate it.

“I grew up with him building all these amazing houses—including Darren Star’s home in Los Angeles—and I missed working together,” she remarked. “He knows how to make a space feel fresh and clean while still looking old. He doesn’t turn it into a new build.”

And after a year-and-half of looking, Tisdale and her husband, composer Christopher French, finally found the right space: a 3,500-square-foot 1930s Colonial home.

“I knew the moment we saw it. I can’t explain,” Tisdale said. “There were certain things I wanted that this house doesn’t have, like a huge driveway… But it didn’t matter. We stepped onto the property and I knew, This is it.”

To aid in the renovation process, Tisdale turned to interior designer Jake Arnold.

“I’d seen this amazing bathroom he’d done for Julianne Hough and already followed him on Instagram,” Tisdale said. “I interviewed a few other people first, but then I was like, ‘I gotta go with him. He designed my favorite bathroom.’”

Praising the interior designer’s skills, she added that before working with Arnold she had just “bought everything from Restoration Hardware,” which she says made her house feel like a “catalog.”

“But Jake brought this minimalistic vibe. I would describe our combined style as laid-back chic with layers,” she remarked.

The whole crew spent eight months perfecting the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home, but there’s one design aspect that still has its flaws: her floors.

“There was a big debate between light and dark [for the floors],” Tisdale said, adding that while they opted for black flooring, she’s spent “so much time cleaning footprints” off of it.

“I’m a little OCD, and we’ve had to become a shoe-free house. But it looks amazing, and we’re so happy with it,” she added.

To read the full story and see more photos, visit archdigest.com.