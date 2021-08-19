Ashley Graham Shows Off Her NYC Apartment Makeover, Inspired By Her Son!

The model, who is currently pregnant with her second child, gave a tour of the apartment she shares with her husband and their one-year-old son Isaac on TikTok

Ashley Graham is showing off her newly made-over NYC apartment — and sharing how she made it baby proof and runway ready!

The 33-year-old model, who is currently pregnant with her second child, took to TikTok on Wednesday to give a tour of the space she shares with her husband, Justin Ervin, and their son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni, born Jan. 18, 2020.

In the video, the Pretty Big Deal podcast host shows viewers around the apartment and explains how she worked with online interior design service Havenly to design something toddler-friendly, yet incredibly chic.

"Things in my apartment that I share with a one-year-old, that just make sense," she begins the TikTok, jumping on the tongue-in-cheek trend in which creators actually show off unusual (and sometimes not-so-desirable) features of their living spaces.

Graham starts off with a positive: pointing out the wide-but-short couch in the living room.

"This couch that doubles as a cup holder so he can't spill my drink," the voiceover says, showing that she keeps her cups on the back part of the couch where her son can't reach them. "It's also short, so it's fall-proof."

Elsewhere in the living room is a rustic wood TV table. Graham pans over and says, "This gorgeous table that is now wrapped in duct tape because he would chew on it."

"This bookshelf of travel memories and Mr. Potato Head," she then adds, showing off the thoughtfully organized shelves of precious memorabilia... then zooming in on the toys that have taken over the bottom.

The last thing in the apartment that "just makes sense" is in the nursery: a massive stuffed giraffe beside the crib and other furniture. "Her," Graham jokingly says while zooming in on the animal.

Beyond the TikTok shots, PEOPLE got a peek at some other spaces inside Graham's apartment, which includes the primary bedroom, living room, nursery and glam room, all made over with the help of Havenly.

With fresh white walls and neutral furniture throughout, the home is modern and clean but still cozy and inviting for the young family.

