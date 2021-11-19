Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Memory Foam Mattress the Best They've Ever Slept on — and It's Up to 51% Off
There's nothing better than flopping onto your mattress and getting some shut-eye. Experts recommend sleeping on firm mattresses because they use sturdier materials like high-density foams to support your back. And if you're on the hunt for a new firm mattress, you're in luck: Amazon just dropped a sale on this "heavenly" hotel-style mattress — so it's now up to 51 percent off.
The Ashley Chime Firm Memory Foam Mattress is designed to support your back and give you a good night's rest. Thanks to three layers of firm, airflow-regulating memory foam, the mattress contours to the shape of your body no matter your sleeping position (back, side, or stomach) and relieves pressure points. It's available in five sizes (twin to California King) and three thicknesses, and prices vary depending on which you choose. But none are more than $350 right now.
It's compatible with most bases and frames, so chances are this mattress will fit on what you already own. For preservation purposes, a thin mattress protector is recommended. What's more, set-up couldn't be simpler: Just take it out of the box and watch the mattress expand. (Note that it might take 72 hours until it's ready to sleep on.) It's no wonder it ranks third in the mattress category on Amazon right now.
Buy It! Ashley Chime Firm Memory Foam Mattress, $200.99–$344.99 (orig. $271.12–$619.99); amazon.com
More than 28,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress a five-star rating, and several have noted in their reviews that they now wake up without aches. "We both suffered from horrible back pain caused by our previous mattress," one wrote, referring to their husband. "Since we got this mattress, over three months ago, we have been pain free! I wake up feel[ing] rested which is a relief since I work nights and desperately need my sleep."
Another reviewer loved how easy it is to get some shut-eye on this Ashley Chime mattress. "I love this bed. I am a big guy 6'3 300 lbs and I fit [comfortably] on it… I haven't been able to sleep well, and with this bed I feel like I'm sleeping on a cloud," they said.
Another customer added, "Okay so this is the best bed I have ever slept on. Slightly firm but I like that… There is no dip on the other side. It holds your position quite nicely."
If you're tired of waking up to an achy back, head to Amazon to get the Ashley Chime Firm Memory Foam Mattress before the sale ends.