Ashlee Simpson Ross Brings Her 'Eclectic Bohemian' Style to New Home Line: 'Something for Everyone' Simpson Ross is applying her creativity to a new furniture endeavor, with a twist Published on October 18, 2022 07:00 AM Photo: Kempa Home Ashlee Simpson Ross wants to be sure your home feels like a vacation! The singer has teamed up with luxury vacation rental company Kempa Collection as the creative director for Kempa Home, a line of furniture and accessories that will be be found in the company's homes, and which guests can purchase with the scan of a QR code. "I thought that was such a unique and innovative way to go about doing a furniture line," she tells PEOPLE. "I definitely have a bit of an eclectic taste," Simpson Ross says of her aesthetic. "But doing this line with Kempa, I really wanted something that was for everyone. I wanted to do something with classic timeless pieces, blended with the fun 'escape the ordinary' pieces." Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Jagger's Sassy Back to School Photo: 'First Grade Here She Comes!' Starting at $30, the collection offers a variety of items such as bedding, kitchenware, wall decor and more. Some of Simpson Ross' favorite pieces include the Kai Bali Floor Mirror and the Emerald Sofa, as they reflect her "bohemian eclectic" style, she says. Steve Granitz/WireImage Ashlee Simpson Ross Takes Son Ziggy to See Grandma Diana Ross Perform for First Time: 'Love You' Ross, who is partial to Kempa's Palm Springs rental, says she has been enjoying "playing with furniture" and seeing what she's drawn to. "I feel like I always want to redecorate something. So this has been a dream come true and super fun," she tells PEOPLE. Simpson Ross and her husband Evan Ross, 34, also bond over their shared love of travel and design. "We really love it," she says of interior design. "Going places and finding new pieces is something that we both really enjoy." Jessica Simpson Shows Off 'Sister Pride' in Glam Selfie with 'Ride or Die' Ashlee Simpson Ross Simpson Ross has already shared some of her favorite autumn picks in the collection, and she hinted at a holiday drop coming soon. "I'm such a fall and winter kind of girl, so definitely there's going to be new picks coming up. That's like my favorite time because it's so cozy," she explains. "It's a time where you kind of want to redecorate or change up the colors in your house — make it a little warmer." For the perfect holiday gift, she suggests the "cute throw blankets" or vases because they are "something people can actually use in their home, which is a great gift for holidays."