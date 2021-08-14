Amazon Shoppers Agree This Gorgeous and Comfy Loveseat Looks 'Way More Expensive' Than It Is
Velvet couches are everywhere — or at least, they're all over our social media feeds. If you keep seeing them pop up on Instagram, Twitter, Anthropolgie ads, or your latest text message from a friend who snagged one for a great price, you're not alone. Moreover, if all the commotion is tempting you to make a purchase yourself, Amazon shoppers found a ″luxurious-looking″ loveseat that's "totally worth the money" — and has free shipping, to boot.
The Artechworks Contemporary Velvet Loveseat has stunning reviews on Amazon. While the overlooked find only has about 200 five-star ratings right now, shoppers who bought it have nothing but good things to say. The sofa comes in light pink, burnt orange, and gray, and is also available as a chair. It has a curved backrest and gold-finished metal legs with adjustable foot pads. Shoppers say it easily seats two (it's 50 inches wide and 28.74 inches tall), and makes the "perfect" accent seat in office space, bedroom, or kids room.
Each color of the loveseat slightly varies in price, starting at $450. Customers say it "looks way more expensive" than it is, and often mention that it's soft and "extremely comfortable."
"You guys, this loveseat ROCKS," one shopper wrote. "I bought it for my office space and I sit in it more than I sit at my desk. The price is amazing for its excellent proportions, texture, support and surprising comfort. I was doubtful about the velvet, thinking it might look cheap, but the sheen is subtle and sexy. 10/10, would recommend."
People who purchased the chair version, which is available in the same colors, say it's equally great. One customer raved: "Photos do not do this chair justice! We bought one then immediately ordered a second upon delivery of the first. Comfortable, attractive and such a great value for the price."
Convinced you need the Artechworks Contemporary Velvet Loveseat in your home? So are we.
- Amazon Is Offering Prime Members Steep Discounts (Up to 52%) on These Popular Products
- Amazon Shoppers Agree This Gorgeous and Comfy Loveseat Looks 'Way More Expensive' Than It Is
- There's Now an Adorable Mini Version of That Luxury Handbag So Many Celebrities Own
- Here's How to Use Amazon's Best-Selling Derma Roller, According to Dermatologists