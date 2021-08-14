Amazon Shoppers Agree This Gorgeous and Comfy Loveseat Looks 'Way More Expensive' Than It Is

The Artechworks Contemporary Velvet Loveseat has stunning reviews on Amazon. While the overlooked find only has about 200 five-star ratings right now, shoppers who bought it have nothing but good things to say. The sofa comes in light pink, burnt orange, and gray, and is also available as a chair. It has a curved backrest and gold-finished metal legs with adjustable foot pads. Shoppers say it easily seats two (it's 50 inches wide and 28.74 inches tall), and makes the "perfect" accent seat in office space, bedroom, or kids room.