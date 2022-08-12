Amazon Shoppers Say This Effective Air Purifier Is 'Super Quiet,' and It's 46% Off Right Now

If you've noticed that you've been congested at home — or if it seems like you can't get rid of lingering pet odors — you're probably in need of an air purifier. Luckily, there are plenty to choose from at Amazon, and a large selection of them are on sale right now.

Consider the Aroeve Air Purifier, which is a whopping 46 percent off. The air purifier has an H13 True HEPA filter and a high-efficiency filtration system, which work to filter out up to 99.97 percent of particles in the air as small as 0.3 microns. This includes dust, smoke pollen, hair, and odors. The air purifier is so powerful that it refreshes the air in rooms as large as 1,095 square feet hourly, guaranteeing fresh air just about all the time.

Thanks to the air purifier's built-in sensor, you'll know the air quality of the room it's in based on what color it's showing: blue for good, yellow for moderate, red for poor. Users can also select sleep mode, which operates on a quieter decibel, so you won't be bothered overnight.

Just remember to replace the filter every three to six months to guarantee that the air purifier is delivering its best results.

Over 1,100 Amazon shoppers have given the air purifier a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "super quiet" and helps to "minimize dust." One user shared, "I felt like I was breathing fresh air for the first time since I moved here," while another added, "The dust has been cut down by at least 70 percent."

A third five-star reviewer explained that they live in Las Vegas, where everyone they know is suffering from allergies. Rather than suffer through "the worst symptoms" they had ever had again, they purchased this air purifier: "In about 20 minutes, all of my symptoms were gone. Then I set it up under the air intake vent in my house and just let the circulator do its job. In about 2 hours the entire house was my safe zone." They finished off by saying, "I am kicking myself for not buying one earlier."

Head to Amazon to get the Aroeve Air Purifier while it's still 46 percent off.

