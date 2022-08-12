People.com Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Say This Effective Air Purifier Is 'Super Quiet,' and It's 46% Off Right Now “In about 20 minutes, all of my symptoms were gone” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 12, 2022 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've noticed that you've been congested at home — or if it seems like you can't get rid of lingering pet odors — you're probably in need of an air purifier. Luckily, there are plenty to choose from at Amazon, and a large selection of them are on sale right now. Consider the Aroeve Air Purifier, which is a whopping 46 percent off. The air purifier has an H13 True HEPA filter and a high-efficiency filtration system, which work to filter out up to 99.97 percent of particles in the air as small as 0.3 microns. This includes dust, smoke pollen, hair, and odors. The air purifier is so powerful that it refreshes the air in rooms as large as 1,095 square feet hourly, guaranteeing fresh air just about all the time. Thanks to the air purifier's built-in sensor, you'll know the air quality of the room it's in based on what color it's showing: blue for good, yellow for moderate, red for poor. Users can also select sleep mode, which operates on a quieter decibel, so you won't be bothered overnight. Just remember to replace the filter every three to six months to guarantee that the air purifier is delivering its best results. Amazon Buy It! Aroeve Air Purifier, $97.62 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Over 1,100 Amazon shoppers have given the air purifier a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "super quiet" and helps to "minimize dust." One user shared, "I felt like I was breathing fresh air for the first time since I moved here," while another added, "The dust has been cut down by at least 70 percent." A third five-star reviewer explained that they live in Las Vegas, where everyone they know is suffering from allergies. Rather than suffer through "the worst symptoms" they had ever had again, they purchased this air purifier: "In about 20 minutes, all of my symptoms were gone. Then I set it up under the air intake vent in my house and just let the circulator do its job. In about 2 hours the entire house was my safe zone." They finished off by saying, "I am kicking myself for not buying one earlier." Head to Amazon to get the Aroeve Air Purifier while it's still 46 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.