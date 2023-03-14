Lifestyle Home The Best Air Purifier We Tested for Large Spaces Is on Sale for Under $100 at Amazon “It's sleek and would blend into most home decor” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland With the first spring day less than a week away, many of us are cleaning and decluttering our homes. If you're looking to improve the air quality in your space, you should consider investing in an air purifier. PEOPLE Tested evaluated 38 air purifiers to find the most effective models on the market and named the Areove MK04 Air Purifier best for large spaces. Our tester said the machine significantly improved the quality of air from hazardous to safe in two to three minutes — and it's currently 46 percent off at Amazon. This air purifier filters airborne particles like dust, smoke, pollen, and more in rooms up to 1,095 square feet. It has a color-changing display that indicates the air quality with a simple system: blue for good, yellow for moderate, and red for poor. Our tester loved that the high-capacity device had a small footprint (just 7.5 by 13.5 inches) and a stylish look, saying, "It's sleek and would blend into most home decor." Choose from black or white to suit your space. Amazon Buy It! Areove MK04 Air Purifier in White, $97.62 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com This $680 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo That 'Frees Up Time' Is on Sale for Just $137 Thanks to the device's H13 True HEPA filter, it swiftly passed the tests our team put it through, which included incense smoke and mothballs. It was also assessed for ease of setup, design, features, noise, and, finally, price.One thing to note is that this air purifier is best suited to pet-free spaces since it doesn't include pet hair filtration. Other than that, our team found it to be an excellent choice because it's compact and quiet, cleaning air both efficiently and quickly, even in large spaces. At 46 percent off, this PEOPLE-approved air purifier is currently under $100 — a small price to pay for cleaner air. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Chloe and Halle Bailey's 10 Spring Essentials They Can't Live Without This Season Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Deals on Useful Storage Furniture — and Prices Start at $17 Lady Gaga Epitomized Rockstar Style at the Oscars in Black Ripped Skinny Jeans — Get the Look Starting at $30