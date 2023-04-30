This Highly Rated Air Purifier That 'Knocks Out' Unwanted Odors and Allergens Is Under $50 at Amazon

While there are many perks to the introduction of warm weather, allergy season is not one of them. If you're looking for ways to make this spring and summer less sneezy, opt for a gadget that'll let you breathe easier right from the comfort of your own home.

The Aroeve HEPA Filter Air Purifier effectively removes allergens like pollen, dust, and pet dander, along with other microscopic particles and unwanted odors from the air. The best part? You can get it on sale with double discounts at Amazon right now. Just be sure to click the coupon box before checking out to receive the full 33 percent discount.

The machine operates through dual-channel technology, complete with 360-degree air inlets and outlets. According to the brand, it boasts a high circulation rate that refreshes the air in your home every hour (and can function in a room as large as 215 square feet!). Even with that power, the air purifier is plenty quiet at 22 decibels — and even quieter in 'sleep' mode, where the fan is reduced to its lowest setting.

The air purifier's effectiveness is largely due to its HEPA filter, which captures allergens, smoke, odors, and even hair from the air. You'll know when it's time to replace the filter, since the built-in indicator light will shine red after 2,000 hours of use. On average, the brand recommends changing the filter cartridge every three to six months, depending on the frequency of use.

And for another perk, the Aroeve HEPA Filter Air Purifier also features an aroma pad on the top of the control panel. Users can add four to five drops of their favorite essential oils to the device and enjoy the lightly fragrant air that the purifier filters out.

With all of its functionality, it's no wonder the air purifier has earned more than 12,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. One shopper called it a "lifesaver" in combating the "dust and dander" created by their pets, and even said they "don't wake up with headaches anymore and cough less." Another reviewer raved about how it "knocks out" unwanted odors from their bedroom, while a third shared that the air in their home "feels much fresher."

A final user wrote: "Even though this air purifier is small, it works wonders! I have allergies and asthma; dust, dust mites, and dog hair are problematic for me." They continued, adding, "Before this air purifier, I would wake up coughing and all congested. I am happy to report that is no longer an issue. The size is another bonus; when I travel by car, I take it with me."

Give your home a thorough refresh with the Aroeve HEPA Filter Air Purifier. Just be sure to act fast, since its double sale price isn't guaranteed to last!

