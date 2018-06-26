Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are officially shacking up!

The Bachelor couple celebrated purchasing their first home together, posing for photos in front of the new place to share with their fans.

“Officially new home owners!🏡,” Luyendyk Jr., 36, captioned a smiling shot in which his bride-to-be holds up their keys. “Annnnnd I have blue pants to match our door 💁🏼‍♂️😂.”

Burnham, 26, shared a similar shot, but Luyendyk Jr. proudly displays the keys while she happily outstretches her arm.

After a romantic Eurotrip exploring Barcelona and Iceland, Burnham headed to Scottsdale, Arizona, with her fiancé in March, taking a road trip from her place in Virginia with her belongings and her dog.

They documented their house hunting journey in GQ last month, revealing Luyendyk Jr.’s condo was not working out, partly due to nosy neighbors.

“It’s not fun having pictures of you in your pajamas showing up on the internet,” Burnham told the outlet.

After checking out 70 potential houses, they fell in love with a “modern farmhouse in a hip area of Phoenix with high, vaulted ceilings and huge windows.” Burnham loved the master bedroom’s walk-in closet, while the part-time race car driver was a big fan of the two-car garage.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Janet Mayer/Splash News

Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. — who proposed to current Bachelorette leading lady Becca Kufrin before changing his mind and pursuing a relationship with Burnham, his runner-up — recently announced that their wedding will take place early next year in Hawaii.

“We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue,” said Burnham during an appearance on The View last month. “We’re getting married in Hawaii on January 12th next year!”

“It’s in Maui — it’s at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful, old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery,” added Luyendyk Jr. “It’s not your typical beach wedding. And it’s a private wedding, so not on TV — just a close group of friends. Probably 100 guests.”

Asked whether they felt like they were rushing things, Burnham said if they could “get married tomorrow we would.”

“We’re just really happy with each other and we vibe well together,” she said. “We’re best friends, so we’re just ready for that next step.”