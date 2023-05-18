Ariana Madix Plans to Sell L.A. Home She Shares with Tom Sandoval as Exes Continue to Live Together

Ariana Madix is hoping to let go of a big piece of her relationship with Tom Sandoval: the Los Angeles home they shared.

The reality star talked about her desire to sell the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home they purchased and remodeled together on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday. After the hosts pointed out that continuing to share the home with her ex wasn't an ideal living situation, Madix revealed she's looking to list it.

"I've been on the phone with a real estate agent," she said. "And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life."

She shared a similar sentiment on Wednesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live, saying, "My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on."

While she confirmed to host Andy Cohen that both she and Sandoval currently still live in the home, they "do not interact on any level" and use "go-betweens" to communicate when necessary.

A source told PEOPLE in March, "Right now, Tom and Ariana are still living in the same home, but sleeping in separate rooms. There's a lot to figure out with their living situation but no plans have been made yet."

Madix's desire to put her home on the market comes in the aftermath of Sandoval's cheating scandal with his and Madix's Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. Sandoval and Madix had been in a relationship for 9 years.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's dining room lounge. Eric Locko

In June 2021, the pair gave PEOPLE an exclusive first look at their newly decorated home. The reality stars admitted they didn't always see eye to eye during the nesting process.

"Every room is different because Tom and I both have different individual styles. We've really worked hard to put those two very different ideas together," Madix said at the time. "In some rooms, it's definitely like the both of us and then in other rooms, it's more me or more him."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's family room. Eric Locko

"We both have our own tastes and style, but we also have strong personalities," said Sandoval. According to the bar owner, he likes a style that is "funkier and a little bit louder" while Ariana prefers a "serene and tranquil" vibe.

He continued, explaining that he couldn't just sit back during the decorating. "Sometimes [decorating a home] can stereotypically be like, okay, the girl kind of does all the decor and the guy is like 'I just need these two things,'" he explained. "But it definitely wasn't like that with us."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's dining room. Eric Locko

The Fancy AF Cocktails authors had eye-catching items sprinkled throughout their home — some they mutually loved and others they clashed on.

On the shelves, for example, Sandoval chose to display "penis flutes up there with a cannibal fork, an emu egg" and a saber-tooth cat skull that "Ariana was not a big fan."

"At first, I was like, 'Tom, it looks like we live in the National Natural History Museum," Madix noted.

"I love the Indiana Jones look," Sandoval explained. "I just did not want our shelves to look like a Property Brothers reveal."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's backyard lounge. Eric Locko

The couple's house had been something of a punchline for their Vanderpump Rules castmates, who joked about the pair buying the property but not having furniture. At the time of the 2021 home tour, Madix confirmed they had owned furniture "for two years."

The home's financing also become a point of contention on the show.

In an October 2021 episode of Vanderpump Rules, it was revealed that Sandoval took out a home equity loan so that he could finance his bar Schwartz and Sandy's that he owns with his costar Tom Schwartz.

At the time, Lisa Vanderpump expressed her concerns with Madix over how Sandoval's major financial decision might affect her.

"He's doing that loan, but it's only against his own equity. It doesn't affect me at all," Madix told Vanderpump during the season 9 episode. Vanderpump later pointed out that it can't just be "against his own equity" as the two are "joint co-owners" of the home.

"I'm not sure that Ariana quite understands the concept of putting your house up as collateral," Vanderpump said. "If they default on their loan, then the bank never goes and takes half the house back. It's like, 'Ariana, you stay in bed. We only want Tom's half.' It doesn't work like that."